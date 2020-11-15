Elexis Martinez: A thank you to the many women who fought so long for true voting equality

I was asked a series of three questions regarding the U.S. Constitution for the Bellevue University Constitution Day video. One of my favorite professors and fellow community columnist, Rick Galusha, assembled these questions in a quest to hear the different perspectives of his students.
One of the questions touched on the topic of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The question was: How does this amendment expand and/or support the rights of Americans?
I was thrilled to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Through education and voting, I pay my respect to the women who fought endlessly to ensure this right for the generations of young women to come — including me. After my research, I learned that I was celebrating only a portion of women that this anniversary was honoring — White women and a small fraction of Black women. This information did not take away the pride I feel for the sacrifices many women made, because it set the foundation for all women to one day have the same voting rights.
On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified — the foundation was ratified. However, 45 more years passed until we reached the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Women of color remained disenfranchised on the basis of state laws that kept Black Americans from the polls via poll taxes and literacy tests. So, when I answer the question “does the 19th Amendment support the rights of Americans?” I have to refer back to the foundation of what this amendment was built on — which was not giving all women of every color and background the same right to vote. For women of color — including women like me, an afro Latina, the 19th Amendment did not end our voting rights fight.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 looked and sounded good on paper, but held very little meaning to Latinos and Spanish-speaking men and women when they showed up to vote. It took several battles in court and a whole 10 years after the Voting Rights Act was passed to end discrimination against “language minorities.”
To celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote would be to exclude Spanish-speaking and other minority women, who are coming up on only their 46th anniversary.
I am not any less proud of the progress we have made as a nation, and I am grateful for the powerful generations of women starting in 1848 who fought to ensure the rights of a democracy.
History happened last week in the 2020 election. Kamala Harris. The first woman vice president. The first Black vice president. The first person of South Asian descent to become the vice president of the United States.
I have anticipated the day a woman represents the United States of America at such a high level. Especially a woman who looks like me. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, wins her second term as a U.S. House representative, among other women of color.
My community in Omaha, like many communities in America, represents a melting pot of every tongue, skin color and culture, and I am hopeful that we continue to elect officials who mirror what our communities look like.
The Center for American Women in Politics, the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University and the Political Parity worked together and conducted a study on why representation matters, focusing specifically on women in the U.S. Congress. Their research found that many African American and Latina congresswomen see representing Black and Latino communities as an important component of their jobs as representatives. Women of color in Congress bring important perspectives into the legislative process and can educate colleagues about their communities. The research showed that women in general, see themselves as a “voice for the voiceless,” they bring different perspectives than man — the most common being that of a mother or caregiver.
Representation of minority women in politics is important because it shapes what girls at all ages imagine possible. These milestones of women in office break the barriers of the original shortcomings of the 19th Amendment. Although the promises of the 19th Amendment did not deliver to all women at first, it did set the foundation. The foundation had some cracks but the generations of woman who followed made the sacrifice to mend the foundation and pave the way for democracy. It is because of them I can exercise my right to vote and Kamala Harris can be vice president of the United States of America. To women, I owe a thank you.
Elexis Martinez is pursuing a master’s degree in management at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality. She invites reader feedback at elexism607@gmail.com
