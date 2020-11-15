Elexis Martinez: A thank you to the many women who fought so long for true voting equality

I was asked a series of three questions regarding the U.S. Constitution for the Bellevue University Constitution Day video. One of my favorite professors and fellow community columnist, Rick Galusha, assembled these questions in a quest to hear the different perspectives of his students.

One of the questions touched on the topic of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The question was: How does this amendment expand and/or support the rights of Americans?

I was thrilled to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. Through education and voting, I pay my respect to the women who fought endlessly to ensure this right for the generations of young women to come — including me. After my research, I learned that I was celebrating only a portion of women that this anniversary was honoring — White women and a small fraction of Black women. This information did not take away the pride I feel for the sacrifices many women made, because it set the foundation for all women to one day have the same voting rights.