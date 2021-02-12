Elexis Martinez: Black history is more than a month. Here's how to bring it to life

In honor of Black History Month, my article is dedicated to all Black people around the world. To the strong, amazing, brilliant, and beautiful Black leaders, artists, inventors, educators and athletes past, present and future. But, as LeBron James said, we celebrate Black excellence every single day of the year, and Angela Davis asks us to reflect on Black history beyond the faces and into what Black people and their allies faced in their struggle for freedom. Ms. Angela Davis, I honor you and I will do just that.

As a young Afro Latina woman, I am Black, and I am proud, and I celebrate Black history every day of every month because this is who I am. My history inspires me to fight for justice, equality and freedom.

I encourage you to celebrate Black history in a different way this year.

I want you to seek out and understand not just the progress Black people have made, but also the pain they have endured and inequality they continue to face. Explore the truths about our shared history and divorce yourself from the myths you were told and choose to believe.

Understand that Black culture has been cultivated by the ways in which history shaped the African American experience.