Elexis Martinez: How to see our opponent as an ally

Through that lens, I wonder about the individuals who yelled at me during protests. I wonder about the experiences they have had, what has caused them pain or happiness. I wonder how their experiences have been different from mine and why they think and feel differently than me. Now that I wonder about them, I want to hear their story. This begins the process of expansion of those we see as a part of us and it opens the door to love beyond ourselves.

What if they had done the same for me? The outcome would have been different.

I wonder how differently the outcome would have been had Jake Gardner just wondered why James Scurlock was attending the protest in the first place.

Kaur proposes that grief is the price of love, and when we love somebody, that means that we grieve with them too. We can build the world we want to see when we knock down the institutionalized barriers and learn to surrender to people by grieving with them.