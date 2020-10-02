Elexis Martinez: How to see our opponent as an ally

Revolutionary love. As cliché as it sounds, love is the answer for the division we are battling in our families, our communities and our world. I am moved by a book I am reading called “See no Stranger,” whose author, Valarie Kaur, elegantly calls for people to physically see nobody as a stranger but as somebody who is a part of us whom we just don’t know yet. She gives us a guide through her personal experiences on how to labor in love and to not see our opponent as our enemy.
For the past five months, I have found it extremely difficult to labor in love.
When I was flipped off numerous times for holding a sign reading “I Can’t Breathe” and “RIP James Scurlock,” I wanted to scream at the top of my lungs at people in those cars out of frustration and disappointment — and I did. When I watch videos surface of the mistreatment of Hispanic men, women and children in detainment centers on U.S. soil, I feel resentment, embarrassment and disgust toward the individuals and institutions responsible. When I am met at a crossroads by an agitated man in his car as I leave a protest, yelling at me to go get an f-- — — job, I wanted to scream back, “What makes you think I don’t have a job?” — and I did.
These reactions are not how to labor in love. Kaur gives us a moral compass to guide us through ways we can practice revolutionary love. The first is to teach ourselves how to see no stranger — through wonder, grief and fight.
Through that lens, I wonder about the individuals who yelled at me during protests. I wonder about the experiences they have had, what has caused them pain or happiness. I wonder how their experiences have been different from mine and why they think and feel differently than me. Now that I wonder about them, I want to hear their story. This begins the process of expansion of those we see as a part of us and it opens the door to love beyond ourselves.
What if they had done the same for me? The outcome would have been different.
I wonder how differently the outcome would have been had Jake Gardner just wondered why James Scurlock was attending the protest in the first place.
Kaur proposes that grief is the price of love, and when we love somebody, that means that we grieve with them too. We can build the world we want to see when we knock down the institutionalized barriers and learn to surrender to people by grieving with them.
We should not grieve alone. We will see no stranger when we grieve with those who are a part of us whom we just don’t know yet. I grieve with the mothers whose children have been ripped away from them and I grieve with the fathers who are separated from their families. I grieve with the families who have needlessly lost children, fathers and mothers through violent acts of racism and hate crimes. I grieve with families who have lost loved ones who were first and second responders.
Imagine how different the outcome would be if Mr. Gardner had just grieved with Mr. Scurlock as he was grieving for other communities that lost loved ones to police brutality.
Now that we have learned the elements of wonder and grief, the last piece to seeing no stranger is to fight for them. It is human nature to fight and protect those we love against anything that can harm them.
When we intentionally choose to involve ourselves in Valarie Kaur’s concept of revolutionary love, we must fight for all people who are victims of injustice. I fight for you — I see you as somebody who is a part of me because I have wondered about you and grieved with you.
When wonder and grief are absent, we have thoughts like “I don’t know what you are going through, I am not going through that myself.”
I think back to the man who pulled up so close to me in agitation as I was walking to my car and I wonder how different the outcome would have been if he had taken the time to wonder about me, grieve with me as I was grieving for others, and fight with me to end hate and injustice — how different it would be if he had seen me as his daughter and not a stranger.
How different would it be if Mr. Gardner fought with James Scurlock against police brutality? Imagine the outcome if he saw James as his brother and not a stranger.
Elexis Martinez is pursuing a master’s degree in management at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!