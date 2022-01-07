Elexis Martinez: Mental, physical challenges of being a student-athlete pay off in mental toughness

As a student athlete, we are expected to perform at the top of our game on the court and in the classroom. Get good grades and win games. Sounds easy as 1, 2, 3 right? Well not quite. Student-athletes are faced with challenges that will either make us or break us.
I can honestly say that it made me, but it could have easily broken me.
It was my first year playing in college, in my fourth collegiate game, after sitting out a year as a redshirt. I went down, screaming. In the moment, I tried to convince myself and my coach that it was just a meniscus tear in my knee (I did that to the other knee in high school) so I figured a month or two out for recovery and I’ll be back playing. “I can get through this,” I thought to myself.
But when the MRI came back that I had torn my ACL and meniscus, and sprained my MCL and PCL, I cried. A lot. I was so excited to finally be playing in college with my new teammates and coaches — and just like that — I took another redshirt, but this time medical. I had to sit out another season.
I watched my leg lose all the muscle after the surgery, but I was determined to come back stronger than ever. It was a battle. Some days were better than others, but some days I would cry to my athletic trainer when I felt like I wasn’t ever going to be the same athlete I was before. Nonetheless, I knew I had to get better and still get good grades to keep my scholarship. I made this decision to commit to this life as a student-athlete and I wasn’t going to quit on myself or my team. I decided that this was just a bump in the road, it wasn’t going to break me. I learned what it takes to persevere as a student and an athlete. That year, I cheered on my team as loudly as I could.
Student-athletes must have discipline and must always be prepared, on and off the court. We are students first. The challenging part is shifting focus. When I was battling an injury, I was not as motivated for homework as usual, I just wanted to focus on getting better so I could go back to doing what I love. I can’t say that I totally nailed that part. I failed a class that year, and, boy, did I get the “dad” speech from coach after that semester. He was not a happy camper.
Another challenging part about being a student-athlete is the feeling of disappointment. Throughout my career when I’ve lost games, I have been told, “it’s just a game.” Or when I don’t get the grade that I wanted, “it’s just a test.”
But for student-athletes it’s more than just a game and a test in this moment of our lives. We decided to commit to this life, to give it all we have. So, yes, it is just a game and a test in the grand scheme of things, but we still feel disappointment when we come up short. Nonetheless, this is when character is built. I am sure all athletes face these challenges at some point of their career. But we always have two choices: We can either feel sorry for ourselves and let it carry into the next day, or own that we came up short and attack the next opportunity with a new mindset. The hard part is whether you a mentally enough to choose the second option when it happens again. Being able to own and overcome shortcomings builds mental toughness.
After six years of being a collegiate student-athlete, I have been challenged mentally and physically. I have been pushed and have pushed myself beyond what I thought I could handle. But that has made me who I am today. I thought about quitting a few times and just being a student, but in hindsight, being a student-athlete taught me that I am not a quitter.
I have been a student-athlete since first grade. The challenges I’ve faced taught me perseverance and how to overcome adversity. I’ve transferred schools because of mistreatment from a head coach, overcame a season-ending injury early in my career and played through two years of a pandemic, and have contracted COVID twice.
Liking your sport isn’t enough to endure the challenges we face as student-athletes. You’ve got to love it. And I mean really love it.
Just 7% of high schoolers go on to play college sports, and I am more than grateful for my coaches at Bellevue University for giving me this opportunity. I am motivated by the fact that God blessed me with the talent to play basketball. In retrospect, I am grateful for the physical and mental challenges I have faced as student-athlete. They have made me strong, versatile and mentally tough.
Being a student-athlete has prepared me for the world. I have learned that you must get up every day with a mindset to win the day and to give this life all you’ve got, no excuses.
Happy New Year — the best is yet to come.
2020-21 Columns by Community Columnist Elexis Martinez
Elexis Martinez is pursuing a master’s degree in management at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and an advocate for racial equality. She invites reader feedback at elexism607@gmail.com.
