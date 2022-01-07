Elexis Martinez: Mental, physical challenges of being a student-athlete pay off in mental toughness

As a student athlete, we are expected to perform at the top of our game on the court and in the classroom. Get good grades and win games. Sounds easy as 1, 2, 3 right? Well not quite. Student-athletes are faced with challenges that will either make us or break us.

I can honestly say that it made me, but it could have easily broken me.

It was my first year playing in college, in my fourth collegiate game, after sitting out a year as a redshirt. I went down, screaming. In the moment, I tried to convince myself and my coach that it was just a meniscus tear in my knee (I did that to the other knee in high school) so I figured a month or two out for recovery and I’ll be back playing. “I can get through this,” I thought to myself.

But when the MRI came back that I had torn my ACL and meniscus, and sprained my MCL and PCL, I cried. A lot. I was so excited to finally be playing in college with my new teammates and coaches — and just like that — I took another redshirt, but this time medical. I had to sit out another season.