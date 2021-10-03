Elexis Martinez: My faith has helped me find and understand my purpose

At 10 years old, I thought well I’m pretty good at basketball. So, when the youth pastor would go around the room and ask what our purpose is, I would say, “Well, I think my purpose in life is to play basketball.” In that moment I was quite unsure how playing basketball would help anybody else, but I knew that I loved to play basketball and I was passionate about it, so it had to be my purpose.

Now, as I enter what could potentially be my last year of playing basketball, I reflect back to my 10-year-old response about purpose, and I think I was right.

Yes, basketball paid for my college, it gave me lifelong friendships and unforgettable memories, but it did so much more. It opened so many different doors that made me who I am today, gave me opportunities to pour into other people, and helped me find my voice to stand up for what I believe is right. Most importantly, it challenged me to dig even deeper into unlocking more of what my purpose is.