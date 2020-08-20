Elexis Martinez: Returning to Nebraska opened doors for me, but business must be open to diversity

I graduated from Omaha Central High School in 2015 as the first Afro Latina class president and was honored to be among the 1% of high school graduates who go on to play college basketball. As I anxiously anticipated playing at Northwest Missouri State, little did I know I would return to Nebraska a year later.
This is my story of why I’m staying.
When I made the decision to leave Northwest Missouri, I immediately called my AAU basketball coach. He mentioned that Bellevue University, approximately 17 minutes south of my house in Omaha, was starting a women’s basketball program.
I soon met with the head coach, leading to being part of the first women’s basketball team at Bellevue. In that moment, I knew God had bigger plans for me in Nebraska than in Missouri.
As a 19-year-old girl tackling this new chapter of life, it was difficult at times, and I needed my family. Now at 23, I know I am successful because of the focus and structure that my home, in Nebraska, brought to me. I found success on the basketball court and in the classroom — I am on the dean’s list and pursuing a graduate degree at Bellevue starting this fall.
Returning to Nebraska helped me refocus on my goals in the classroom and on the basketball court, and it opened doors outside of those two places. At 19 years old, I interned for the No. 1 construction management software company in Omaha, and this summer, I’m interning for an X-ray equipment supplier ranked the top “Best Place to Work in Healthcare” by Modern Healthcare Magazine.
In the midst of a worldwide pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, I have had doors open for me in Nebraska like never before.
I see five reasons I’ve been able to find success in Nebraska: I am open minded, I use my voice to network, I am not afraid to fail, I stand up for what I believe in and I am an Afro Latina, so I offer companies a chance to diversify their culture.
As a Nebraskan, I feel like I have something to prove to the world: This state is more than just cornfields and Warren Buffett. It’s a place that includes people of color as business owners, CEOs and professionals.
I choose to live in Nebraska because this is where I was born and raised, and I care about the path Nebraska takes amidst the racial equality movement.
Too often I hear my minority friends say, “Nebraska has nothing to offer me” — to which my response is, “Did you do everything in your power to make sure that you are in a position of opportunity?”
If the answer is yes, I encourage them to travel and find the opportunities that are intended just for their lives. However, it is important to give Nebraska the best shot that you can, because this state needs enhanced creativity and more diversity in leadership and business ownership.
I encourage those young people on the fence about Nebraska to not give up on their home but instead to put themselves so far out there that others can’t ignore what they bring to the table.
To gain more understanding of the world and a better representation, Omaha companies must make it a priority to hire minorities and realize it will put them at an advantage above businesses that lack in diversity and inclusion. Janine Schindler, a Forbes Council member and leadership coach, reminds us that cultural diversity in the workplace is a valuable commodity.
When diverse employees come together, they offer an expanding culture, a contrasting side of creativity and drive innovation. It increases profitability and production and enhances company reputation.
According to the U.S. Census, Blacks make up only 5.2% and Hispanics 11% of Nebraska’s population. If people of color, especially millennial graduates, are overlooked by hiring managers, I expect those numbers to decrease. These talented young people will move. Nebraska hiring managers should be mindful of this potential shift, which will affect company culture.
The Urban League of Nebraska Young Professionals Group generated a diversion and talent study in 2017. It showed that 87% of the Black young professionals surveyed would choose to live somewhere other than Omaha. Here is why Nebraska must get better at diversity and inclusion in the workplace: Black young professionals 36% more frequently feel overqualified, 39% less frequently satisfied with their salary based on education and experience and are 64% less frequently satisfied with their current position.
The study noted that on the positive side, many respondents were satisfied with opportunities for professional development and the study found only modest differences based on race and ethnicity.
The opportunities in Nebraska for professional development are here, but it will take a combined effort by Nebraska companies deciding that diversity and inclusion is mandatory and young professionals putting themselves in positions to showcase their worth and value.
Elexis Martinez is pursuing a master’s degree in management at Bellevue University, where she is on the women’s basketball team. She grew up in Omaha, was Central High School class president in 2015 and is a youth basketball coach and advocate for racial equality.
