Elexis Martinez: We must unteach the hatred that fuels America's racism and violence

We have older generations telling younger generations to “be the change.” But in reality, we all need to be the change.

We must form together as a collective group, from every generation, and all different backgrounds to look ourselves in the mirror and make the conscious decision to love our neighbor and to be an ally for our Asian brothers and sisters. As an ally, we can work together to prevent certain groups of people from being targeted based on the color of their skin or their accent or their native tongue. It means celebrating their culture with them and listening to their stories.

It saddens me to watch protests unfold and see signs that read “we are Americans too.” A little girl of Asian descent rose at one of the protests and said, “I want everyone to try to be brave and stand up” as she wept. Now I am thinking of this little girl who probably goes to bed at night fearing for her safety in America.

I am looking for ways to break the historical chains of racism that have bounded this country for decades. The question that I am battling to answer is, where does all this hatred stem from? Who is responsible for the ongoing thought process that America is just “your” country?