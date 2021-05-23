Elexis Martinez: We mustn't wait around — let's shape Omaha's great future now

RJ Neary made a significant statement in the mayoral debate: “We are only as strong as our weakest neighborhood.” Collectively, residents and leaders of Omaha should continue to work together to ensure that our neighborhoods are clean and safe places to raise children. The environment in which our children grow up decides a lot about their future. What they see is what they know is what they could believe. The lens through which young people see life starts with what they see in their neighborhoods and at home. If they see struggle, they will know struggle, and could come to believe that there is nothing outside of struggle.

Mayor Stothert was precise in defining what the government’s role is in affordable housing: “… to identify any type of obstruction that we have for developers to construct more affordable homes.” But I believe that not increasing the minimum wage is an obstacle hindering members of our community from affording housing to begin with.

Transportation was an important topic of the mayoral debate, and transportation has a deeper meaning that goes beyond getting from point A to point B. I commend Mayor Stothert’s transportation initiatives with ORBT, as well as recognizing the need for multimodal transportation in Omaha by first fixing our streets.