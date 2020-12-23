Elline Lipkin: Hopefully 2020 has spurred more honesty in family Christmas letters

When I looked on sites to order up prints of our family Christmas photo, I was glad to see new greetings being offered: “Well, that was crazy!” “We tried.” “Good riddance 2020!” and “It’s a merry, all around crazy sheltered Christmas.”

They are a stride toward honesty. This year, we have seen the fragility and futility of all those hopeful “this year I will” goals set in January. I wonder how holiday cards can render the heartbreaking absence of loved ones. Will this year’s cards — delivered postelection and pre-inauguration — have markers of political joy or anger? Can any card show what it feels like to see an elderly parent only through the window of an assisted-living facility?

This year offers a moment to peel back from the code of visual perfection, allowing us to reveal our flaws. I’m hoping the 2020 cards show the kind of dour honesty this year has forced on us. We’re using our porch portrait and letting our unsmiling faces be what represents us. I’ll write a hopeful message but acknowledge how bad things have been.

Honesty never was the point of the holiday card, but there is unity in a shared experience of isolation and anxiety. Maybe the pandemic will have lessened our need to pose on all levels. Maybe in this year’s photo greetings, I will see friends and family telling me, “This is where we stood and waited for this to pass.”