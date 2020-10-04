Erica Wassinger: Entrepreneurial success knows no gender or color, but startup money isn't equal

The traditional point of an investment decision may already be too late.

Nathan Preheim and I, on our first business as cofounders, wanted to create more, better startups worthy of investment with The Startup Collaborative.

We hit the road and talked with nearly 150 Midwest investors to understand what a “good deal” was to them. Of course, they wanted to see a great product, a strong team and early market traction that would give them confidence. And for many funds and investment groups, a new company needed to show $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue.

We heard several other expectations, including three that stand out as we consider more inclusive investing.

Founders must have “ skin in the game,” putting several thousand dollars into the business before seeking outside investment.

Consider this: According to the Omaha Women’s Fund, on average, Nebraska women earn 73% of what men earn. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, that’s $530,000 over a typical working woman’s lifetime. Further, the Urban Institute showed that white family wealth in 2016 was seven times greater than black family wealth and five times greater than Hispanic family wealth.