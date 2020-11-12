Erica Wassinger: Here's why established businesses should partner with startups

Keep your eyes wide open — there are some risks to mitigate when working with early startups.

They are building the plane and flying it too. These risks include working with a young, fragile vendor that doesn’t yet have a fully backed product. You’re a part of that build, but know that the systems and processes will be a bit buggy.

They may be atypical to your average vendor. They don’t have all the forms, files and systems customers may be used to or expect. Consider how you work with your internal teams to set proper expectations.

Their cash reserves are not great. Be up front about what your payment terms are and understand that if your payments are late, they may miss payroll. Consider how you work with your internal team to expedite payments to avoid these common pitfalls.

Time is their most valuable asset. If you choose to take on the role of beta user — or even participant in customer discovery — understand you’re spending a founder’s valuable time. They’re working with you at the expense of identifying other customers that could move their business’s trajectory forward faster. You’re bigger than a customer, you’re their partner in an important point of discovery for their business.