Erica Wassinger: Here's why established businesses should partner with startups

Early-stage startups are susceptible to failure for many reasons. According to CrunchBase, among the top reasons for failure: the team. The wrong person or people in the wrong roles for the wrong company.
What are the roles that needed in an early startup? To oversimplify, it is a blend of business and tech.
There’s a sixth (wo)man in this lineup: the early customer.
When startups are well designed, customers add as much input as early employees.
Here’s the rub, though: As a business community, we’re generally not good at being first customers.
All too often, corporations and small businesses alike shy away from being an early adopter to new, homegrown technology. Perhaps the decision-maker fears internal politics. Maybe it is the risk of a failed experiment. Or the startup doesn’t meet the criteria outlined in an organization’s vendor parameters.
Whatever the reason, I argue that for established businesses, partnering with early entrepreneurs is a smart risk.
You shouldn’t partner with a startup just to say you did it.
Instead, boldly champion local entrepreneurs who are solving problems in your industry or who are germane to your business.
Suppose a startup shows merit in understanding your pains and offers a unique means of providing solutions. You should partner up.
What to expect as a first customer?
The upside includes:
Influence. First customers and early users get an outsized amount of influence over a startup’s product, pricing, sales strategy and support functions. It’s an influence that shouldn’t be taken lightly. Savvy founders will allow a few key beta customers into the platform at a time. They’ll work hand-in-hand with those customers to build their dream platform and the solution to their customer’s plaguing problems.
Front row seats to innovation and agile development. For your team, this means real-time participation in a high-growth business. Your company will see firsthand how startups approach innovation, business modeling, agile product development and the broader venture industry.
First look at future lines of business and talent. Your role is first as a customer. That could be the beginning of a much more intentional partnership. By working closely with the founding teams, you’ll be better poised to make investments in the companies and even their leadership in the event that you’d want to fully acquire the business later.
Better rates. Great founding teams know your business is helping them build something valuable and are willing to discount their pricing for that. That doesn’t mean as a beta user, you get free access, but you can get a long-term lock on great rates.
Keep your eyes wide open — there are some risks to mitigate when working with early startups.
They are building the plane and flying it too. These risks include working with a young, fragile vendor that doesn’t yet have a fully backed product. You’re a part of that build, but know that the systems and processes will be a bit buggy.
They may be atypical to your average vendor. They don’t have all the forms, files and systems customers may be used to or expect. Consider how you work with your internal teams to set proper expectations.
Their cash reserves are not great. Be up front about what your payment terms are and understand that if your payments are late, they may miss payroll. Consider how you work with your internal team to expedite payments to avoid these common pitfalls.
Time is their most valuable asset. If you choose to take on the role of beta user — or even participant in customer discovery — understand you’re spending a founder’s valuable time. They’re working with you at the expense of identifying other customers that could move their business’s trajectory forward faster. You’re bigger than a customer, you’re their partner in an important point of discovery for their business.
If we really want to change the trajectory of our startup community and innovation economy, we must be much bolder as first customers to these entrepreneurs.
My door is wide open for any executive who wants to better understand how to get the upside.
Erica Wassinger is the lead at the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She and co-founder Nathan Preheim recently launched Proven Ventures to capitalize Nebraska entrepreneurs.
