Erica Wassinger: How government and startups can work together

3. Incentivize existing funds to partner with the university’s treasure trove of innovations, encouraging more commercialization.

Make entrepreneurial know-how accessible statewide: What’s it worth to create 500 new business startups and 1,000-plus net new jobs that bring talent home? A lot more than it could cost to the state, certainly.

There is no question that there’s pent-up demand for more accessible, on-demand startup education programs across the state.

Across Nebraska, talent has boomeranged home — from Portland to Kearney, from Denver to Bridgeport, from the Netherlands to Valentine. This is the talent that is rebuilding main streets in each community and the future of our economy.

Yet traditional economic development and old-school entrepreneur support organizations are ill-equipped to help model businesses of the future. We need programs that focus on the creation of scalable business models, which will help founders attract customers that bring money from outside the local economy.

The state stands to see tremendous economic vibrancy by ensuring these founders have the access to workshops, playbooks, resources, mentorship and comradery.

In turn, programs like this will reverse brain drain, one business at a time.