Erica Wassinger: How government and startups can work together

America has seen a surge — sometimes at double, and in certain industries, triple the rate previously — in new business formations. In Nebraska, we are experiencing a nearly 20% increase in new business formations compared with last year at this time.
Nebraska entrepreneurs are rising to the challenge of building the post-pandemic America. Our fund has met founders innovating in every one of Nebraska’s bread-and-butter industries: ag, finance, health care, education and more. The companies are solving worthy problems. The founders are objectively impressive.
These entrepreneurs are key to unlocking entirely new growth for our state’s core industries. And it’s been proven time and time again that vibrant and robust talent pools cluster around dense startup communities.
Will our state create the country’s most fertile ground for entrepreneurs? Or will Nebraska keep peddling the same venture creation playbooks of years past?
The time is now to double down on entrepreneurs as economic development and talent recruitment.
The state can break out from its peers in three key areas and ripen the environment for these new businesses:
1. Make entrepreneurial know-how ubiquitously accessible — statewide.
2. Diversify the state’s venture investment strategy, allowing for multiple alternative financing models.
3. Incentivize existing funds to partner with the university’s treasure trove of innovations, encouraging more commercialization.
Make entrepreneurial know-how accessible statewide: What’s it worth to create 500 new business startups and 1,000-plus net new jobs that bring talent home? A lot more than it could cost to the state, certainly.
There is no question that there’s pent-up demand for more accessible, on-demand startup education programs across the state.
Across Nebraska, talent has boomeranged home — from Portland to Kearney, from Denver to Bridgeport, from the Netherlands to Valentine. This is the talent that is rebuilding main streets in each community and the future of our economy.
Yet traditional economic development and old-school entrepreneur support organizations are ill-equipped to help model businesses of the future. We need programs that focus on the creation of scalable business models, which will help founders attract customers that bring money from outside the local economy.
The state stands to see tremendous economic vibrancy by ensuring these founders have the access to workshops, playbooks, resources, mentorship and comradery.
In turn, programs like this will reverse brain drain, one business at a time.
Diversify the state’s venture investments: Entrepreneurs consider the availability and optionality of capital when starting up. The more capital providers, the more diverse and robust our startup community. The more robust our startup community, the more talent we can boomerang home.
As of now, the state has made a series of strong investments through its Business Innovation Act programs. But they are limited in scope and in financing options for entrepreneurs.
The state can and should invest in in multiple funds, specifically those with alternative financing models and diverse leadership. That will help hedge the state’s investment and support more, and more diverse businesses.
The state, much like it has done successfully with ag tech, can and should support venture creation in other core industries, including health care and financial services. This clustering on core industries allows for more seasoned talent to see themselves in multiple careers back home.
Erica Wassinger is a general partner at Proven Ventures, a Burlington Capital fund.