Erica Wassinger: Nebraska startups need a different venture capital model

Take great pride in creating jobs and wealth for their employees.

Most interestingly, they build in the pursuit of solutions to worthy problems, not necessarily in the pursuit of selling their companies.

This unique culture amongst our best and brightest entrepreneurs — across the state, mind you — lends itself to innovating how we offer capital to Nebraska companies.

How a company returns money to its investors is at the heart of whether a venture fund shares the same goals as the founders related to timeline and financial gain.

We refer to these shared goals as alignment. Alignment is the Holy Grail between companies and their investors. If alignment is found, companies and investors can return more money earlier, and in a manner that ensures everyone wins.

Our backyard requires an innovative approach to venture capital, namely because the culture that drives entrepreneurs here is different.

For our fund, that innovation starts at the initial term sheet — the “deal” we’re offering entrepreneurs in exchange for our capital.