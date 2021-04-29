Erica Wassinger: Nebraska won't grow its startup community without encouraging entrepreneurs

Have conversations about how to finance the concept.

Identify — and, in some cases, get early commitment — from first customers.

Consult an expert in their industry or venture.

Here’s how we can give rise to more starts with intentionality at the starting line:

Focus on talent.

This work involves strong communication about the earliest phases of starting up. We need to highlight all founders with all kinds of backgrounds in all industries at all stages of starting up. The work to encourage more talent to carry their ideas forward is everyone’s responsibility. And, by all means, if you’re not the target customer for an entrepreneur’s idea, don’t squash it!

Identify problems worth solving.

Every great company starts as a problem looking for a solution. As a state, we have a tremendous amount of potential to innovate in our core industries. And we can lean into our business community’s natural tendencies to band together to win. It all starts with a simple series of questions about what isn’t working or isn’t working well enough. Go a step farther: open source those problems and allow our state’s emerging founders to solve them.