Erica Wassinger: Partnership with a startup business is a journey more than it's an investment

“You have to bear hug these companies.”

I got that guidance as I considered the transition from startup adviser to investor. It is sage advice. It came from one of my greatest mentors, a highly successful private equity investor.

During this same evolution in my career with startups, I attended a Wharton course on venture capital. I shared a desk with two others: an executive at SoftBank working his way through the WeWork fiasco; and a longtime private equity fund manager.

I’ll never forget what Charlie, the private equity guy, said to me as we worked through a mock deal: “You earn the return, but your real job is to help that founder create their legacy.”

For those of you close to the capital stakes, venture (where I sit) and private equity are pretty far apart. To oversimplify: Venture typically invests earlier than others and takes a minority ownership stake. Private equity invests much later and takes a majority ownership stake.

Knowing the ownership stake alone, these comments make sense from a private equity investor. Not once did I hear similar comments about going all-in or doing whatever it takes to make an individual company successful.