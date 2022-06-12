Erica Wassinger: Recession proofing your startup

If a recession is looming — and of course, everyone has differing opinions on that — it is time to ensure your startup can sustain it.

Recently, a group of local angel investors and startup advisors had a healthy debate on whether a recession would have implications for our startup community.

One investor was quick to point out that there is more capital for startups in Nebraska than ever. His take: everyone will be fine.

I take a different view.

A capital raise signals that investors think your company can generate more money than was put into the business.

And, perhaps most importantly, taking on capital is a sign that you’re giving up ownership and control to varying degrees.

More investment capital should not be your answer to thriving in — or surviving — a recession.

Instead, generating cash from customers should be your answer. Provide a meaningful benefit to the customers you serve, engrain your business into theirs, and get paid from it. The capital you will earn from your customers will not only help you weather the storm, but it will also help you build bigger as a result.

Here are some three must-do’s to get ahead of whatever a recession may throw at you:

No. 1 — Get a handle on your forecasted budget compared to actuals.First things first, get a handle on how much cash you have and what you’ll need to get through the next 12 to 18 months. Pay close attention to how much cash you’re burning and how much cash you’re earning. The delta between burn and earn should be manageable.

Now is the time to evaluate your capital options. The best option that only increases your control and leverage as a founder: revenue from customers!

If there’s still a delta, start a conversation with your community banker to see if a line of credit or SBA loan option exists for you.

Then, if those are ruled out, start talking to investors. Tip: Talk to the capital providers that give you clear expectations for buying them out. Recessions can make for sharky bedfellows. Beware.

As McCarthy Capital Founder Mike McCarthy always says, “D.R.O.C.” Don’t run out of cash. Without cash, you are without control.

No. 2 — Align your team’s roles to revenue generation.Once you’ve got a clear picture of cash flow, hedge your forecast and reorient your team toward revenue generation.

Look across the org chart. Ask yourselves: what is each person’s role in helping our company sustain and grow?

As CEO, how many customers do you want to gain this year? How can you translate that number to a metric for each month or week?

As CTO, how would you prioritize your product roadmap to features that only increase lifetime value?

As social media manager, how many inbound leads will your content help the company achieve this week?

Don’t be afraid to recraft job descriptions or individual key performance indicators. Conversations rooted in metrics will help set the work plan as well as the expectations of success.

No. 3 — Build sales into your daily schedule.Make your weekly activities match your forecasted goals. If you want to add new customers and grow existing accounts, block that time into your calendar.

Be conscious of your energy cycle, paying special attention to the hours you are most alert. Use that as the baseline for scheduling sales into your days.

Here’s a sample schedule, assuming half a founder’s role is dedicated to sales.

Monday: review CRM, set the team’s priorities and tasks for the week, craft necessary content, and block the week’s calendar for sales-related activities.

Tuesday: send prospecting emails to cold leads, work follow-ups via email

Wednesday: make follow up phone calls, conduct demos

Thursday: conduct demos, push inbound sales content

Friday: identify new prospects for the upcoming week, review progress, reset CRM

Make your CRM the backbone of any sales efforts so you can track and quantify everything. Don’t be afraid to abandon tactics – like networking events, for example – if they do not help identify and progress a prospective customer.

Above all else: be consistent and rigorous. We recently heard it can take up to 19 interactions to close a sale. Stick with it.

If we go into a recession, it’s time for you to lean into that heads-down Nebraska culture. It’s time to embrace your inner bootstrapper.

And, above everything else, D.R.O.C.

Erica Wassinger is a general partner at Proven Ventures, a Burlington Capital fund.