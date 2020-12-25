Erica Wassinger: The pandemic will permanently disrupt business models. Will you adapt?

The underlying assumptions that drive nearly every legacy business model have changed — dramatically in many industries.
While most companies seem to have adapted to a Zoom-first environment, have enough Nebraska businesses re-examined the assumptions that built the business? Unfortunately, the answer is that most have not.
Will corporate leaders have the stamina or courage to keep asking the hard questions about their business model when there’s hope of a vaccine on the horizon?
All markets have shifted. Consumers have adopted new norms. It’s not clear what will carry forward (post-vaccine) for good.
One thing that is so blatantly clear: Businesses that aren’t forecasting future scenarios will be repeating the 2020 scramble into 2021.
In my roles at Proven Ventures and The Startup Collaborative, I’ve had a first-row seat to see and participate in how First National Bank of Omaha assesses market shifts.
FNBO’s playbook is chock-full of lessons.
Here are a few of the plays FNBO is running that are worth replicating in your company. They’ll help you forecast and execute in a post-pandemic business climate.
No. 1: Constantly question your business’s core assumptions on customer behavior, priorities and needs.
As FNBO’s venture partner, part of our role is to identify opportunities for innovation related to changing customer behaviors. We work side by side with their incredible bench of talent to go more in-depth on the pitfalls and challenges their customers may face in pursuing healthy money management and financial wellness.
We’re only a small piece of the equation here. FNBO has set up teams dedicated to continually evaluating and understanding customer sentiment and needs. The bank realizes the road is long and evolving, and works to build innovation muscle.
No. 2: Determine what can be addressed internally and where you need to get fresh eyes.
To assess the changing market and build a solution that truly gets ahead of it, any organization would need a host of internal innovators and champions. FNBO’s leaders knew they needed born entrepreneurs to think without convention to design a game-changing solution. Most importantly, they’d need a focused and candid group of customers to help through the process.
FNBO assembled a cross-disciplinary team and stakeholder customers with an internal leader. The Startup Collaborative and Proven Ventures recruited the entrepreneurs. This team asks questions and designs experiments in order to craft a product line that meets the changing customer behavior.
No. 3: Make venture creation and investment a critical part of your company’s future forecast.
Intentional relationships with your local startup community add value to your innovation efforts as well as talent recruitment and development strategies. FNBO saw this early and partnered with us to purposefully create financial tech companies in their backyard.
The bank gives us access to opportunities for startups to form solutions. The entrepreneurs work through our collaborative’s methodology to find early product-market fit. And, for those that rise to the top, Proven Ventures makes small investments.
This relationship gives our regional entrepreneurs access to one of the nation’s largest privately held bank. It also offers FNBO first looks at creative, disruptive fintech emerging in their backyard.
The first round of Fintech Fellows yielded some of today’s up-and-comers, including Job Share Connect, a job-sharing platform; and Logica, a visual financial modeling platform.
We’re doing it again. The next batch of opportunities will be available, and there’s capital for those entrepreneurs who earn it.
As you barrel toward 2021, get ready. Business will be different.
How will you venture into that new climate?
Erica Wassinger is the lead at the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She and co-founder Nathan Preheim recently launched Proven Ventures to capitalize Nebraska entrepreneurs.