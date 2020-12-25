Erica Wassinger: The pandemic will permanently disrupt business models. Will you adapt?

Intentional relationships with your local startup community add value to your innovation efforts as well as talent recruitment and development strategies. FNBO saw this early and partnered with us to purposefully create financial tech companies in their backyard.

The bank gives us access to opportunities for startups to form solutions. The entrepreneurs work through our collaborative’s methodology to find early product-market fit. And, for those that rise to the top, Proven Ventures makes small investments.

This relationship gives our regional entrepreneurs access to one of the nation’s largest privately held bank. It also offers FNBO first looks at creative, disruptive fintech emerging in their backyard.

The first round of Fintech Fellows yielded some of today’s up-and-comers, including Job Share Connect, a job-sharing platform; and Logica, a visual financial modeling platform.

We’re doing it again. The next batch of opportunities will be available, and there’s capital for those entrepreneurs who earn it.

As you barrel toward 2021, get ready. Business will be different.

How will you venture into that new climate?

Erica Wassinger is the lead at the Startup Collaborative, a program of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce. She and co-founder Nathan Preheim recently launched Proven Ventures to capitalize Nebraska entrepreneurs.