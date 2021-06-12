Erica Wassinger: Why Nebraska is ripe for Black entrepreneurs to lead economic liberation

Juneteenth is on the horizon. A question recently posed to me sticks in my mind as the holiday approaches.

“What does economic liberation look like?” asked Ashlei Spivey, one of the nation’s foremost experts on equitable entrepreneurship, owner of Best Burger and one of the founders of I Be Black Girl, a fiscally sponsored program of the Women’s Fund. “Entrepreneurship offers a lever and framework for that freedom.”

I asked Spivey if it is realistic to say that Omaha’s own Black Wall Street is in the making. I can see its trappings in many of the organizations that founders, like Spivey, are leading.

Spivey sees ecosystem building as the next step in unlocking that extraordinary economic growth. Entrepreneurs in North Omaha are championing that ecosystem forward.

Capital awareness

and accessCheryl Ingram, Ph.D., was inspired to launch the June 25 Black Entrepreneurial Expo after a dinner last year with six Black entrepreneurs in Omaha.