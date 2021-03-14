Erick Erickson: Churches need conversation about race, should reject critical race theory

Though critical theorists deny it, the bottom line about critical theory is that it makes reconciliation between races and other groups impossible, as power is always shifting. The oppressed becomes the oppressor. The dominant discourse changes from the language of the white man to the language of whichever group feels most oppressed. There can be no forgiveness.

Critical theory has invaded the church. It is trying to speak into and explain the world and theology to people who worship absolute, objective truth. But critical theorists cannot truly understand, interpret or follow the God of all Creation, because that God calls Himself the way, the truth and life. He is objective reality. Critical theorists will deny it, but a theory that cannot acknowledge absolute, objective truth is a theory that cannot explain or orbit around Christ.

I have friends who think critical theory can be used in church settings, and it is not just that I disagree with them; I think they are fundamentally wrong and playing with a fire that is about to burn through the church.

But there is a flip side to all of this.

The American church, particularly in the South, often turned a blind eye to or collaborated in injustice against Black Americans. It is something that, to this day, many churches do not want to talk about.