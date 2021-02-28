Erick Erickson: Let's rise above being angry scolds always on a cultural witch hunt

Essentially, this means that the way some on the right want to fight the left these days is incompatible with Christianity. I have lost count of the conservatives screaming, “No more Mr. Nice Guy.” “Nice guys finish last” has rapidly become the conventional wisdom of a Republican base that just saw its mean-tweeter-in-chief lose along with a bunch of angry progressives. The GOP very nearly took back the House of Representatives unexpectedly because Americans rejected the politicians who defended burning down America and defunding the police and also rejected the guy whose constant nastiness wore them out.

We have reached an unfortunate point where people who are nice are mocked as losers. Again, however, the results of the November election showed the nice guys were largely the winners. Say what you will about President Joe Biden, but a strange coalition of voters voted for him because they were just exhausted by the prior four years’ drama.