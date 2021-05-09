Erick Erickson: Liz Cheney not a conservative Republican? Get real

The House Republican Conference stood up for Rep. Liz Cheney just a few short months ago, and suddenly the relationship has gone south. It has gone south at about the same time census numbers have come out giving the GOP a real advantage to taking back the House of Representatives. It also comes as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has made several trips to Florida to engage with and sweet-talk former President Donald Trump. Now, McCarthy has been caught on a hot mic at Fox News bashing Cheney.

My educated hypothesis is that a great deal of the sudden antagonism toward Cheney has to do with placating Trump in the run-up to the 2022 election cycle. My guess is that it has less to do with Cheney in charge of the House GOP Conference — something the GOP was perfectly fine to defend, even after her impeachment vote. McCarthy is too savvy to talk with a hot mic. He most likely knew it would get circulated.