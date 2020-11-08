Erick Erickson: The GOP came out of this election with impressive strength

Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States. Contrary to some highly irresponsible claims, Biden will not win by theft but by people actually voting for him. It frustrates me to see my own party demanding lawfully cast ballots not be counted.

I am opposed to counting ballots that show up after Election Day. I think ballots need to be in by Election Day. Those that arrive by Election Day need to be counted, and those votes will hand Biden the presidency. There are issues for which the GOP should force accountability in the vote, including the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wanting to accept all ballots, including those that show up after Election Day. But the GOP should not be so willfully trying to claim a stolen election. Democrats are not out manufacturing tens of thousands of votes, and Republicans who think that need psychotherapy.

Hanging on to that grievance and playing the victim also will cause the Republicans to lose sight of just how well they did. President Donald Trump may have lost, but Republicans held the United States Senate, added seats to the House of Representatives, gained a state legislative chamber while holding all their others and picked up a gubernatorial seat. Republicans will control redistricting for congressional and state legislative races in most states for the next decade, despite losing the White House. That is a very good thing.