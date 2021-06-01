Erick Erickson: The more the press shifts to the left, the more the GOP gains support

Apoorva Mandavilli is the New York Times’ COVID-19 reporter. “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here,” she tweeted — not last year, but just a couple of days ago. The “lab leak theory” has always been the most likely theory for the release of the virus into the world.

Ironically, the alternative theory that Mandavilli seems to think is less racist is Chinese citizens in wet markets eating bats or some such. When Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton raised the lab leak theory last year, he was roundly attacked for racism. A year later, intelligence does suggest workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology got infected and accidentally began a global pandemic.