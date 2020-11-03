From the editor: Watch Florida first tonight, then these other potential tipping points

A politically connected Iowa friend of mine told me on Election Day 2004 that it’s easy to sound smart on Wednesday after an election, but the brave will go out on a limb on Election Day.
So, as we wait for results, I’ll go out on a limb for Omaha.com readers.
This election marks 40 years since my first newsroom election experience, at the Daily Nebraskan in 1980 for the Reagan red tide. I've now worked 11 presidential elections in seven states, with 2012 in Ohio being probably the truest battleground that was a national focus. Iowa was squeaky close in 2000 and '04, but had too few electoral votes to tip the race.
During my 18 years in Iowa watching caucus and other campaigns, I learned to read tea leaves about how campaigns feel about themselves. Bob Dole and George H.W. Bush betrayed in the final days of their campaigns that they knew they'd lost. When John McCain appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” it was a clear last-second Hail Mary. (It also was really funny and great on his part.)
This year, though, I can't get a good read from Joe Biden's COVID-safe campaign and President Donald Trump's bravado. I think they both sincerely think they will win.
Here’s my take and what I’ll be watching tonight:
Were it not Trump and were it not for what happened in 2016, we wouldn't have much question about the outcome. Bearing out the polls, Biden will win the popular vote by 5 million or 6 million.
But that's not how we elect presidents, and it's Trump. I don't buy the notion of Texas going blue (Dems might be heartened, but this isn't horseshoes), and I think Ohio has become solid GOP country. Georgia may really be in play.
Michigan and Wisconsin go back to the Democrats.
So Trump needs to sweep Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and especially Pennsylvania and Arizona. If he does, I think it will be because of his incredible stamina after his COVID-19 case and his blitz of rallies. (I also expect a spike of COVID cases in those locales, including here, in about a month, just based on data.)
Biden needs Pennsylvania OR one of these: Arizona, North Carolina or Georgia. (Again, I see Texas and Ohio as improbable for him, though they clearly would tip the election in his favor.)
Easier paths for Biden, but no certainty.
Watch Florida first. Those results are expected to come early and should include the bulk of early votes. If Biden wins there, the path to 270 electoral votes for Trump is almost impossible. If Trump wins Florida, then it's about Pennsylvania and Arizona, unless Biden wins Georgia or North Carolina.
Make fun of me later; my Iowa friend who went out on a limb in 2004 had just told me John Kerry had it locked up.
