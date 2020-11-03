From the editor: Watch Florida first tonight, then these other potential tipping points

A politically connected Iowa friend of mine told me on Election Day 2004 that it’s easy to sound smart on Wednesday after an election, but the brave will go out on a limb on Election Day.

So, as we wait for results, I’ll go out on a limb for Omaha.com readers.

This election marks 40 years since my first newsroom election experience, at the Daily Nebraskan in 1980 for the Reagan red tide. I've now worked 11 presidential elections in seven states, with 2012 in Ohio being probably the truest battleground that was a national focus. Iowa was squeaky close in 2000 and '04, but had too few electoral votes to tip the race.

During my 18 years in Iowa watching caucus and other campaigns, I learned to read tea leaves about how campaigns feel about themselves. Bob Dole and George H.W. Bush betrayed in the final days of their campaigns that they knew they'd lost. When John McCain appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” it was a clear last-second Hail Mary. (It also was really funny and great on his part.)

This year, though, I can't get a good read from Joe Biden's COVID-safe campaign and President Donald Trump's bravado. I think they both sincerely think they will win.

Here’s my take and what I’ll be watching tonight: