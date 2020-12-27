Froma Harrop: Alleged tax cheats, such as Hunter Biden and Trump, warrant investigation

Hunter Biden says his tax affairs are under investigation. The president-elect’s son says he is “confident” the probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware will find no wrongdoing.

Fine. We shall see.

A few things to unpack here. First, inquiries into possible tax fraud should be welcome. When some people cheat on their taxes, those who don’t have to cover for them.

At the same time, Joe Biden’s 50-year-old son is not Joe. Any tax issues he has are his, not his father’s.

President Donald Trump has tried mightily to link Hunter’s business dealings with Chinese and European tycoons to Joe, and the investigations have come up empty. He’d undoubtedly love to tie Hunter’s tax issues into one public-confusing package.

Attorney General William Barr has rejected Trump’s demand for a special counsel to investigate Hunter. He says that scrutiny of Hunter’s activities is “being handled responsibly and professionally.” Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal, which has been scouring Hunter’s business ventures, concluded, “None of the Journal’s reporting found that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business activities.” The tax probe doesn’t implicate Joe either.