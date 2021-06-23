Froma Harrop: America Leaps Into China's Way of Competing

In a similar vein, the administration is now working on a plan to beef up the American manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Used in electric cars and for storing renewable energy, these batteries are essential to a green economy. China has 93 “gigafactories” that make them. The U.S. has four.

This would be a good time to briefly compare the Biden approach to China with that of his predecessor. One of former President Donald Trump’s first actions in office was to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The partnership’s purpose was to help its members — about a dozen countries, including Canada, Japan and Australia — compete with China.

Sanders opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership as well. He and Trump apparently shared an aversion to anything with the word “trade” attached. Let’s just say that had the U.S. stayed in the agreement, many of the currently disrupted supply chains might have been oriented away from China. Some might have moved to the United States.

Biden has also dispensed with the racial taunts. Which do you think concerns China more, Trump’s calling COVID-19 the “China virus” or Biden talking about “extreme competition”?

A modern economy runs on computer chips. A clean-energy future relies on lithium batteries. America cannot let China control the supply of them. Drop your purist dogmas, everybody. Economic nationalism is the future.