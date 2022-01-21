Froma Harrop: How soon is too soon for social media?

At the very least, some childhood images could be used to humiliate or blackmail the subject.

Questions of legality and privacy aside, are pictures of children you don’t know really that interesting? Of more concern are twisted adults putting the images to unwanted uses or even trying to seek out the children.

(Dear Boomer: Your grandbaby is cute, but so are all babies. Second birthday parties are especially boring. The baby doesn’t care, so the point in your posting these visuals is to draw attention to yourself. If you are hungry for “likes,” why don’t you share pictures of you on your fabulous beach vacation?)

One advantage of being older is that social media wasn’t around when we were in our teens, hungry for attention and not always possessing good judgment. I, for one, am glad that my adolescent self didn’t have TikTok, on which I could post self-incriminating videos.

Even the innocent TikTok dances could be problematic down the road. Imagine the case in which someone is seeking a seat on the Supreme Court, and their political enemies find and use these silly little videos to cast doubts on the candidate’s gravitas.