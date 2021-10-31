Froma Harrop: Instagram, teen girls and vulnerability to body image angst

When I was 17, I didn’t eat for three solid days. Ten pounds had to go — immediately. The period of starvation crowded out every other thought in my head. Of course, I lost weight, though it was mostly water. Of course, I gained it back.

My point is that teenage girls’ angst over body image long preceded Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing app now being blamed for a spike in eating disorders. So it’s hard to assess findings in a study in which 32% of teen girls said when they felt bad about their bodies, “Instagram made them feel worse.” Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Young women may see dog-eared copies of Teen Vogue and InStyle that feature pictures of the anorexic stars in bikinis — many digitally touched up as Instagram lets its users do. Ask today’s teen girls whether photos of rake-thin model Gigi Hadid make them feel worse about their bodies. They might well say yes.

Which leads one to wonder exactly how much an apparent rise in teenage girls’ emotional distress has been fostered by Instagram. A lot, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Unlike the wildly popular TikTok, which emphasizes performance, Instagram puts the focus on faces, bodies and lifestyle. That invites waves of “negative social comparison” with friends and acquaintances contributing to one’s internal turmoil.