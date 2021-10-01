Froma Harrop: McConnell should stop playing chicken with the country's creditworthiness

Republicans are at it again. As Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell put it dishonestly, irresponsibly and treacherously, “There’s no chance Republicans will help lift Democrats’ credit limit.” I’ll spare you his blah-blah-blah about socialism or that raising the debt limit would “help China.” Be assured that China is delighted at the disgraceful spectacle of national disfunction.

About the money owed: We raise the debt limit to pay for spending that has already been authorized, not future spending. And much of the spending and debt Republicans are now denouncing was their own, supercharged under the guidance of former President Donald Trump.

During the Trump administration, the ratio of U.S. debt to the size of the economy surpassed 100% for the first time since World War II. And no, Trump’s tax cuts didn’t come close to paying for themselves but in fact bloated further deficits. Republican spending, meanwhile, went off the charts. And in those four years, Democrats voted to raise the debt ceiling three times.