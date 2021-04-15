Froma Harrop: Should a QAnon-believing teacher be banished from the classroom?

Kristine Hostetter is a fourth-grade teacher in San Clemente, California. Her husband has been a big promoter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, and she appears to be supporting his lunatic efforts. As the story is being told, liberal parents and students temporarily forced Hostetter’s removal from the classroom. In response, local conservatives have accused them of persecuting a teacher for her political views.

But that’s not how the story should be told. The real issue isn’t her politics. It is whether displays of ignorance make her unqualified for the job. This is a problem for our times, when so many Americans embrace beliefs that are not only based on lies but also crazy.

To label these views as mere political opinion is to savage the idea of there being a reality. That millions of voters share Hostetter’s contention that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump does not confer its respectability.

While on this subject, let’s not define these demented talking points as “conservative.” That’s unfair to sane conservatives who accepted the election results, even when many wished they were otherwise. And it needs repeating that many conservatives found Trump appalling, especially after he fueled the Jan. 6 rampage on the Capitol.