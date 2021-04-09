Froma Harrop: Strong arguments justify vaccine passports

As for here, the Biden administration says there will be no federal database showing who has gotten the shots. And no one will be forced to get vaccinated. The police state has not arrived.

But let’s address some of the frequently voiced objections to some kind of vaccine certification.

Suppose you left yours at home: Well, suppose you get pulled over for speeding and you’ve left your driver’s license at home. Suppose you try to enter any country — or fly back to this one from abroad — without a passport. It’s best that you remember to carry these documents.

Businesses should not be able to force employees to show proof of vaccination: Why not if they can already insist that employees wear face masks and dress appropriately for the job?

What about variants that a vaccine might not stop?: In other words, suppose you’re one of the tiny percentage of people who get the virus despite being immunized. I know I’d rather take a very small chance of getting the virus than the far bigger chance it would be if the unvaccinated were allowed to crowd me at a bar.

Disadvantaged communities would be most adversely affected by a mandate: Disadvantaged communities are most adversely affected by the virus. The remedy is to ensure good access to the vaccines everywhere.