Froma Harrop: The country is weary — let's just enjoy a popcorn movie

It is the job of the film critic to sniff at new movies. And so, it was expected that reviewers would drag “Wonder Woman 1984” onto the operating table.

With other movies at other times, I might welcome their take on cinematography, character development and narrative drive. But with the fun pretty much wrung out of our current existence, I’m fine with a piece of distraction brimming with heroics and uncomplicated villainy.

Most critics, it seemed, wanted this tale based on the comic-book Amazon to be a different movie. That’s like complaining that a bowl of ice cream doesn’t contain enough vitamin D. Vitamin D is not on ice cream’s to-do list.

The reviewer for NPR did concede that “WW84” was “fun,” if “labored.” He also worried how its “climactic all-CGI fight scene ... devolved into visual incoherence.”

The movie opens on Paradise Island, a mythical home to an all-female race of fierce warriors. “In Amazonia,” Hippolyta tells Princess Diana, her daughter and the future Wonder Woman, “women ruled and all was well.” (That line was in the comic-book version.)