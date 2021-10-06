Froma Harrop: The hard left's extremism is undermining Democrats' chances nationally

Much of the blame goes to the far left’s incontinent radical talk about “defunding the police.” Jayapal, for one, said she would “redirect law enforcement funding to other community programs.” Translation: Take money from police. This was propitiously timed during a spike in crime rates. Public safety had become a concern among Americans of all races, but the left-wing gentry had posturing to do.

All this created a politically stupid diversion from calls to reform law enforcement practices, a response to serious incidents of abusive policing. Democratic Rep. Max Rose from Staten Island had voted for the reforms in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as did other swing-district Democrats such as Reps. Abby Finkenauer of northeast Iowa and Anthony Brindisi from upstate New York. Rose, Finkenauer and Brindisi all lost in November. (Finkenauer is now running in Iowa for the Senate.)

A few months before the 2020 presidential election, while the Democratic primaries were still going on, “60 Minutes” did a feature in which Sanders renewed past praise of Fidel Castro for his literacy program and for expanding health care. The former Cuban dictator also tortured and murdered dissidents, it was pointed out.