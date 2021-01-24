Froma Harrop: US has opportunity for a balanced immigration policy

On his first day as president, Joe Biden unfurled big ideas for fixing the immigration program. Any smart plan will loosen howls by extreme opinions, be they for shutting the borders tight or opening them wide, so he might as well do the right thing. Rebuilding the system to be more humane would be welcome. But protecting American labor from unfair competition is also essential. That means controlling who enters and how many enter the country.

And so, what does Biden have in mind? Start with his two no-brainers. One is rapidly legalizing the status of the “Dreamers,” immigrants brought to this country illegally as children. The other is raising prosecutions for drug traffickers and human smugglers.

His plan to put the estimated 11 million immigrants in the U.S. illegally on a path to citizenship makes sense — but only if paired with a requirement that employers use a database, such as E-Verify, to certify that all new hires have a right to work in the United States. This enforcement piece was part of the unsuccessful 2013 immigration reform bill that most Democrats supported.

Biden’s initial plans don’t mention this means to reassure Americans that the laws will be respected going forward. The vast majority of immigrants who enter illegally come here for a job. A wall 10 miles high won’t stop them, but being unable to secure a job could.