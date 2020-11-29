Froma Harrop: We can find optimism about the country's future

The worst news, of course, is the pandemic. The number of infections and deaths is spiraling as cold weather drives more people indoors and many give up on social distancing and mask wearing. Many rural Americans, thinking low population density would protect them, threw caution to the wind, but they now suffer the highest infection rates in the country.

It is understandable that all this social isolation would drive people crazy. Less understandable is why they would throw up their hands and congregate in large maskless crowds, especially when there’s a vaccine around the corner. Why don’t they just hold on for a month or two?

Perhaps the greatest mystery surrounding governance over the last year has been Trump’s turning the wearing of masks into a badge of weakness worthy of contempt. Maybe he wanted to keep the economy open and didn’t calculate how the spread of COVID would close it. OK. At the very least, though, he could have advocated for wearing masks in public. That alone could have spared thousands of lives.

There will be much suffering in the weeks ahead as families ignore Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice to keep holiday celebrations small and to avoid travel. Many seem to be caught up in thinking that somehow, they and their loved ones are magically not vulnerable to this sickness and death.