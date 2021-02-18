Garry Clark: Does Nebraska want a diversity of young professionals to be leaders or just for show?

Nebraska, are you ready to shatter the glass ceiling?
I come from literally nothing. In a lot of ways, it’s the quintessential American story, too, as one proclaimed in a hate letter to me: “Pull yourself up of by your own bootstraps.” I’m originally from urban America — I’ve never seen or worn bootstraps in my life. I did, however, believe in the words of the adults surrounding me during my upbringing, those who spoke wisdom and hopes of a future for a little Black boy who used to bum change from neighbors and strangers. Whose only meal of the day might come from an ice cream truck driver who felt inclined to be nice to the neighborhood kids on 14th Street in Washington, D.C.
Yes, I’d believe the motivational words from all the social stratifications of life: the dope dealers who saw talent in me, or knew that they had just served my parents or relatives; the schoolteacher who required us to sing the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before class each day; the drug addicts and alcoholics who’d hover near the alleyways and liquor stores (I always wondered why we had liquor stores but no real basketball court in the neighborhood); from my Uncles Maurice and Michael, who would inspire me with their time, words or the belt, depending on my actions. I got motivation from my parents who fought addiction like it was a pay-per-view fight on cable television.
So I knew my worth from all walks of life, from every American dream achieved or destroyed. They all took the time to tell a sometimes-homeless, skinny kid that he could “make it” someday. That he could spend his time daydreaming about the American dream. About the opportunity afforded to all but realized by a persistent and blessed few.
I wanted that dream. I’d stare down at the broken crack pipe glass, reflecting on a project wall in our apartment hallway, and see a future that scared me. And now, as a man of nearly 40, I’ve seen the discomfort it can cause to be ambitious, perpetually, to seek out the highest heights that one can dream of. It becomes clear to those you meet. Ambition hides itself much like a 4-year-old child during a game of “hide and seek” — not very well. Maybe my audacious dream from the projects helped me achieve the American dream in rural America. To believe that I belonged as much as you in Omaha, Fremont, Lincoln or even Bancroft.
But I’ve seen that ambition scare those who have already reached the pinnacle of their American dreams. The baby boomers squint at me with a pondering thought, “You want to be in my position? Well, maybe you’re not ready. Have you followed all the steps? Haven’t you achieved enough?”
In Nebraska, I have been blessed and I have worked to see that dream manifest, but is there more?
More for the minority or immigrant who speaks English second and not first, to lead at the Omaha Chamber? Will ambition be too much to bear for a Black kid from 24th and Lake Streets to secure enough votes to become mayor of Omaha? Governor of Nebraska? More?
Can those who have found some form of a life in the Good Life State take that next step in leadership in one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been? Nebraska, I ask you, does your leadership match your history or your future? Does it attract more worthy young leaders vying for that American dream? Or does the battle push them to another state altogether? The past McKinsey study on diversity found that the Black Omaha young professionals found themselves forced to choose between staying in Nebraska or leaving to move up in their fields of work.
Is this true, is there a glass ceiling for Nebraska’s Gen Xers and millennials, even? As we hear leaders continue to voice their desire to retain and recruit the young talents of Nebraska and beyond, is it with the goal to have them lead or simply participate in the Good Life experience? I challenge us all to continue to survey this, but more specifically, those who currently hold those roles on our corporate and nonprofit boards and political leadership cabinets, is there a young leader who reminds you of you? Who piques that competitive fire in you to step up your game? If you know such a person, then you may want to run to them rather than from them, consider their worth to Nebraska long term, consider your own journey to leadership and power. Does this young lady, man, immigrant, transplant, African American or other Nebraskan deserve to find that next step in leadership in the Good Life State?
As you ponder that, consider whether you were ever ready when it was time to lead — because there’s a likelihood you were unsure.
The actor Hugh Laurie cleverly addresses the idea of being ready: “It’s a terrible thing, I think, in life to wait until you’re ready. I have this feeling now that actually no one is ever ready to do anything. There is almost no such thing as ready. There is only now. And you may as well do it now.”
So, Nebraska, the question has become a perpetual one: Are you ready?
Garry Clark is a husband and father of three. He’s the president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council with 13 years of economic development experience in Nebraska, Florida and Washington, D.C. Clark is a graduate of Dana College and UNO, a published author, poet and TEDxOmaha speaker. He received the Midland Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award in 2018.