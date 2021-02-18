Garry Clark: Does Nebraska want a diversity of young professionals to be leaders or just for show?

Can those who have found some form of a life in the Good Life State take that next step in leadership in one of the most amazing places I’ve ever been? Nebraska, I ask you, does your leadership match your history or your future? Does it attract more worthy young leaders vying for that American dream? Or does the battle push them to another state altogether? The past McKinsey study on diversity found that the Black Omaha young professionals found themselves forced to choose between staying in Nebraska or leaving to move up in their fields of work.

Is this true, is there a glass ceiling for Nebraska’s Gen Xers and millennials, even? As we hear leaders continue to voice their desire to retain and recruit the young talents of Nebraska and beyond, is it with the goal to have them lead or simply participate in the Good Life experience? I challenge us all to continue to survey this, but more specifically, those who currently hold those roles on our corporate and nonprofit boards and political leadership cabinets, is there a young leader who reminds you of you? Who piques that competitive fire in you to step up your game? If you know such a person, then you may want to run to them rather than from them, consider their worth to Nebraska long term, consider your own journey to leadership and power. Does this young lady, man, immigrant, transplant, African American or other Nebraskan deserve to find that next step in leadership in the Good Life State?