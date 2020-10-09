Garry Clark: I’m not into politics. (Who needs a political party?)

Our interest in voting shows a failure to show up, to let our voices be heard, to exercise our American rights that so many have lost their lives for. Are our social media posts more consistent than our voting record as a nation? I believe the answer is a sad “yes.”

We have work to do. We are not simply opinionated members of the Facebook, Instagram and Twitterverse. Think of our ancestors! How would they view us as Americans today?

I know it’s hard to sift through the division, the hate. You feel drowned out. You feel as though your voice is small and unimportant, but you’re wrong. Your voice has always mattered as an American citizen, whether you’ve used it or not. Whether you’ve fought for it to be so or not. When you enter into that voting booth or open up that mail-in ballot, you are exercising a dream.