Garry Clark: I’m not into politics. (Who needs a political party?)

Picture this: America without political parties. Honestly, how would you feel tomorrow if you woke up party-less? No Republicans, Democrats or largely dismissed third parties? No super PACs.
We all fancy ourselves red, white and blue Americans when it comes to our causes that selfishly benefit us, but what does history tell us about political parties?
Our first American president, George Washington, was not part of any political party at all. He loathed the idea so much, he included his utter abhorrence of the idea of political parties in his farewell address.
Founding Fathers and thinkers James Madison and Alexander Hamilton both warned about the very political moment in which we find ourselves. They considered “factions” poison relics of Britain. Hamilton quipped that it would be to the nation’s benefit if we were united to counter against any rogue political movements.
In the end, Hamilton and Madison’s future political aspirations ran contradictory to the Federalist Papers they published in tandem. Hamilton found himself a true Federalist, in total support of the establishment of the government system, and in a lot of ways the architect of our current financial system. Madison joined Thomas Jefferson in what most would call a unbelievable fantasy, in the Democratic-Republican party effort.
So, what would it be like? Could our nation survive a governmental and political revolution? Has the financial system developed by the likes of Hamilton forever merged politics and currency together? Has it sapped the average citizen’s desire to participate?
As Americans, we are less than average when it comes to actual voting. We don’t even crack the top 20 in voting percentages for developed countries. We have hovered around a failing grade in voting participation for the vast majority of our 244 years as a nation. A souring thought? Some might say it’s because the average citizen doesn’t care. I disagree — it is the political theater, the judgmental and damning campaigns against our own neighbors that push citizens to retreat. But over time, our laws have been the key deterrent to voting.
When voting was established, only white males who owned land or taxpaying citizens were even eligible to vote (that was approximately 6% of the population back then), and in that time the voting percentage was a putrid 2%. We can give a bit of grace to that time, as America was practically a newborn, and voting was completely foreign to its inhabitants. But, as time went on, the ineligible list stayed long. No voting power over varying periods for: Non-landowners; women up until 1920; African Americans approved by Constitution to vote in 1868, then disenfranchised in 1870 in the majority of the country (using Jim Crow Laws keeping them from exercising voting rights); Native Americans; Chinese immigrants, etc.
The history of our country’s attempts to thwart the efforts of its marginalized citizens to vote is well documented. And our voting record has hovered well below average. Of those eligible to vote, only 50% are exercising this right. That’s correct, our average, over 244 years as a country, hovers in the same place as failing-grade students. Those in need of more assistance, attention at home and in school, maybe a nontraditional approach to their learning. That’s us.
Our interest in voting shows a failure to show up, to let our voices be heard, to exercise our American rights that so many have lost their lives for. Are our social media posts more consistent than our voting record as a nation? I believe the answer is a sad “yes.”
We have work to do. We are not simply opinionated members of the Facebook, Instagram and Twitterverse. Think of our ancestors! How would they view us as Americans today?
I know it’s hard to sift through the division, the hate. You feel drowned out. You feel as though your voice is small and unimportant, but you’re wrong. Your voice has always mattered as an American citizen, whether you’ve used it or not. Whether you’ve fought for it to be so or not. When you enter into that voting booth or open up that mail-in ballot, you are exercising a dream.
So today, it’s time to lay down the indifference, and join in. Today, we find ourselves in a place where diplomacy and decency are set aside for political rhetoric and division. Your vote matters in that regard. How do you see our country? What does leadership mean to you, to our children and their future children? Are you content with a voting record that is weaker than Belgium, Sweden, South Korea and Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and many more? If we truly are the world leader, our voting records, our attitudes and policies, should reflect that truth. Political party or not, we have the opportunity to destroy division in our country, one vote at a time. If you don’t believe me, consider Abraham Lincoln’s stance, “A house divided cannot stand.”
E pluribus unum: “Out of many, one.”
Garry Clark is a husband and father of three. He’s the president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council with 13 years of economic development experience in Nebraska, Florida and Washington, D.C. Clark is a graduate of Dana College and UNO, a published author, poet and TEDxOmaha speaker. He received the Midland Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award in 2018.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!