Garry Clark: Is she racist? Was James Baldwin right about America?

I often find myself pondering race and my identity as a Black man. After watching the recent slayings and an attempted killing of unarmed people who are of African descent — George Floyd, James Scurlock, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, Ahmad Arbery — I began to consider the genesis of racism and why our human connectedness is lost in farcical divisions.
I lean on James Baldwin, the great American writer, at this time. His shear power and will to point out our national and global societal faults. He was the voice that made it clear that making something “great” meant facing its imperfections head on. In his writings, I found a deep appreciation for Black life; I found hope. But candidly, I found discomfort in our inclinations to believe in the social construct of race. We have simply chosen to ignore science; our collective DNA that traces all human ancestry from a central space near Botswana to places all over the globe. Baldwin felt the dismissiveness of American policy when it came to African Americans, the constitutional inconsistencies, our lack of a true relationship with each other. And he called us out on it, realizing that our country will reach its greatness only when all of its people are equal in all facets of life.
Today I feel the embarrassing irony in our name, the United States of America. Have we ever truly achieved “unity” as a nation? Do you care to? It is easy to have patriotism at times of war with foreign nations, but when we are at war with ourselves, how do we resolve those issues? How do we treat each other? The neighbor who’s an immigrant from South Korea? Or the essential meat plant worker from Latin America whose work ethic helps feed the world during a pandemic. The Black man who simply wants the benefit of doubt when he’s had the worst day of his life in front of a police officer. In the end, we all want peace. We all want to belong. We all want to make it home. Our laws must continue to be formed in a manner that counters repetitive acts of violence, even when it is our very own law enforcement, and the removal of qualified immunity.
I believe it is time to get this right. To use our local municipal muscle, bold state senators and our federal legislative voices to ensure that true, unequivocal unity becomes our greatest dream and our seminal achievement as Americans.
Recently, while I attempted to be a responsible citizen and listen to our current and future national leadership, I overheard a very simple question posed by a national leader: Is America a racist country?
This leader responded, “No,” creating a wave of questions for me. First, I respectfully disagree. The answer is yes.
Let’s consider this a legal case. If we were to try America in a just and fair court of law, what would the evidence show? Would there be eyewitnesses? Physical evidence? Would America plead guilty to all charges? And if it were found guilty; guilty of 400 years of slavery; guilty of stripping human beings of their human rights; guilty of creating a superiority complex for white Americans; guilty of Jim Crow. Guilty of lynchings and murders unsolved, and so on.
If we all consider ourselves tied to America, what’s next? What’s the sentencing for this longstanding crime of racism and hate? Is it a civil and criminal case? How does America do its time? Are we all accomplices through citizenship? Is rehabilitation possible? Or would recidivism rear its ugly head at the time of parole and probation?
Then I pondered the following: Is America trapped in a generational cycle she’s unable to break? Is she addicted to racism? She has all the best intentions, but racism has been her opioid addiction. Kicking the habit creates a serious case of withdrawal. She feels the need to break something, hurt someone she loves, lash out and explode. Her body is weak without this pain, this taunting of the soul, it aches for more division, exclusion, isolation.
She needs a 30- to 60-day rehab, led by a cleanse of all the racial toxicity in her body. And after that, she needs to work the steps, those difficult 12 steps to sobriety. For most like her, it’s a vicious battle. She must admit that she has a problem at all to begin. She must take a deep look at herself and shake the habits and traditions that have rendered her weak and dope sick.
As a Black man, I want to hold onto her, I want to tell her that I’ve always been here to support her, and maybe my unconditional love has been an enabler of the highest level. But today, I say no, I cannot turn a blind eye to your addiction, America. I cannot continue to carry you, build for you, and be a crutch for you.
Garry Clark is a husband and father of three. He’s the president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council with 13 years of economic development experience in Nebraska, Florida and Washington, D.C. Clark is a graduate of Dana College and UNO, a published author, poet and TEDxOmaha speaker. He received the Midland Business Journal’s 40 under 40 award in 2018.
