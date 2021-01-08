Garry Clark: Rich or poor, we are all renters. Be kind.

This world we fight so hard to keep isn’t ours to keep at all, but to prepare for our little ones and their little ones and beyond. I read these Federalist Papers from a few centuries removed and these men, advanced and thoughtful, leaders and slavers, moral and immoral, the best of us and the worst of us, still found themselves bound by the truth, which is the elephant in every Nebraska home, American home and home abroad. We are all renters of this space, and it benefits no one after us to leave it a mess. We as parents expect to leave our security deposits for our little ones, so it would behoove us to keep this place clean, becoming of its future tenants and families, and ready for more.

Have you ever been a renter of anything? A home? A car? A vacation spot in Bora Bora, even? Ever been disappointed in the past renter? Ever felt like a home purchase needed extra work? Ever been evicted? Seen your personal belongings laid out on the street for all to see? Or lost your security deposit because you or those you lived with left a mess? Even when we consider ourselves owners, is it only momentary. It is clearly our human duty to leave this place better than we found it, more hopeful then we first knew it and hopefully with a universal momentum that transcends the challenges of our day.