Geitner Simmons: A look back, a look ahead: Life in Nebraska has blessed me and my family

Nebraska, I don't know where to begin to thank you.

Thank you, that is, for what a tremendous positive you've been in my life and that of my family these past two decades.

I write this column as something of a farewell — but also a new beginning. After 21 years, I am leaving The World-Herald (this Friday is my last day), but I am remaining in Nebraska to contribute to the state in a new way. And I will retain a connection to The World-Herald by writing a column.

Perhaps the best way to start is look back to the fall of 1999, when my wife and I were living in our native North Carolina. Our two children were tiny, and we wanted to be able to afford for my wife to stay home with them. I was a newspaper editorial writer and began looking for opportunities at larger papers. Frank Partsch, the World-Herald's editorial page editor, interviewed me, then followed up with an invitation to move to the prairie.

My wife and I said "yes." We would move the 1,100 miles west, far from family and familiar settings. Our future would be in Omaha and Nebraska. A momentous step for a family.

At the time, I was far from an expert in regard to things Nebraskan.