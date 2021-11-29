Geitner Simmons: A look back, a look ahead: Life in Nebraska has blessed me and my family

Nebraska, I don't know where to begin to thank you.
Thank you, that is, for what a tremendous positive you've been in my life and that of my family these past two decades.
I write this column as something of a farewell — but also a new beginning. After 21 years, I am leaving The World-Herald (this Friday is my last day), but I am remaining in Nebraska to contribute to the state in a new way. And I will retain a connection to The World-Herald by writing a column.
Perhaps the best way to start is look back to the fall of 1999, when my wife and I were living in our native North Carolina. Our two children were tiny, and we wanted to be able to afford for my wife to stay home with them. I was a newspaper editorial writer and began looking for opportunities at larger papers. Frank Partsch, the World-Herald's editorial page editor, interviewed me, then followed up with an invitation to move to the prairie.
My wife and I said "yes." We would move the 1,100 miles west, far from family and familiar settings. Our future would be in Omaha and Nebraska. A momentous step for a family.
At the time, I was far from an expert in regard to things Nebraskan.
"Nebraska?" a North Carolina friend said when I told him where we were moving. "Is that where they have the Platte River? They say it's a mile wide and an inch deep."
"Yeah, that's what they say," I replied. "Weird, huh."
My wife and I were excited about our move, but we had no idea what the future would bring.
What it would bring was professional fulfillment for me and an abiding appreciation for Nebraska. Above all, it would bring years of happiness for our family as our children grew to adulthood amid rewarding friendships and outstanding educational support.
In Nebraska, we found the Good Life.
I grew up in a small-town North Carolina household in which a sense of rootedness was a huge part of family life. My parents were older, and they were grand storytellers — sharing countless, vivid reminiscences that awakened me to the history of people, communities and landscapes in my home county. In Nebraska, I wanted that same sense of place for my children. And so my wife and I made a special effort not just to explore Omaha with our kids but also to make sure they got a sense of the true breadth of Nebraska.
It was a decision of far-ranging benefit for us all. These days, my son, now an adult in Omaha, sometimes makes day trips across Nebraska, following itineraries he's prepared. Upon his return, he describes to my wife and me about the Swedish ethnic heritage in one area, and the Czech influence in another. He tells us about the abandoned churches and farmhouses he's sought out and visited. He describes beguiling prairies and woodlands the casual traveler might miss.
In sum: He has a Nebraska sense of place.
Back in 2005, I had the opportunity to develop my Nebraska sense of place thanks to a generous decision by John Gottschalk, the then-publisher of The World-Herald: John allowed me to travel Nebraska for nine months, to deepen my understanding of the state.
I worked hard to make the best use of the time and maximize the benefits. I visited communities across the state, meeting with local civic leaders to educate myself about Nebraska's regional diversity and local successes and challenges. I made detailed tours of university and college campuses. I met with leaders of major state agencies. I learned from local nonprofits making a difference in their communities.
I stopped at a Sandhills roadside, taking photographs and savoring the late-afternoon vista. I crossed rivers — the Platte, the Loup, the Elkhorn and more — and in so doing gained a stronger understanding of the great variation in Nebraska's geography.
Not least, I attended much of the 2005 session of the Nebraska Legislature, soaking up as much knowledge as I could of its workings and culture. Our Legislature, like any institution, is subject to legitimate scrutiny and criticism, but I found it a striking contrast to the legislature in North Carolina. There, during my day, majority-party bosses enforced rigid control and brutal partisan power plays were the norm.
During my travels in 2005, I discovered so much: How a medium-sized community showed foresight by nurturing a new generation of civic leaders. How a small town seized important opportunities for its downtown through vision and collaboration. How a community college president calmed tensions between two campuses through impressive diplomatic skill. How two university professors — one an engineer, the other a medical specialist — partnered on a remarkable, successful research project. How a veteran leader at the Legislature mishandled a delicate situation, triggering disarray on a major committee. How an experienced state senator got a complex piece of needed legislation across the finish line.
Now, I am about to take a new step in my life and career. Our children are grown, and my wife and I are moving to Lincoln. I will soon begin work as a staff member at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I will be a writer focusing on research by UNL's agriculture and natural resources faculty. I have long written about NU research for The World-Herald, and many of my new colleagues in Lincoln are people I've worked with for years.
I also will write a column for The World-Herald, sometimes addressing serious topics and at other times some lighter ones.
As mentioned, back in 1999 at the start of my Nebraska adventure, I found the Platte River weird.
Now my understanding, and so my perspective, have changed.