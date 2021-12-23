Geitner Simmons: Alternate Nebraska history, from President Bryan to Gov. Chambers

At the Shamrock Bar in Omaha, a patron named Patrick O’Shaughnessy stares sullenly into his beer.

“This town coulda been something,” he rails, “if they’d just a-put that blasted railroad where it belonged in the first place!”

Alternate timeline: 1896.

It’s election time — and William Jennings Bryan, recent ex-editor of the Omaha World-Herald, surprises everyone by winning the presidential contest over William McKinley.

Bryan’s political aides tell him that when delivering his State of the Union Address in the well of the House, he needn’t shout at the top of his lungs and gesticulate wildly as on the campaign stump. Bryan ignores their advice and lets fly with abandon.

The president promotes a national strategy of a formal Democratic/Populist coalition to maximize possible political gains. Woodrow Wilson, a professor at Princeton, writes in Political Science Quarterly that “the president’s focus on coalition-building offers great promise in individual states.” Bryan is pleased with the article, except for the part where Wilson adds that the Democratic Party must be stalwart in defending White supremacy.