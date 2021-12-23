Geitner Simmons: Alternate Nebraska history, from President Bryan to Gov. Chambers

It’s holiday time. How about if we take a journey via some lighthearted speculation about Nebraska alternate history?
We’ll step away from the norm and ponder, just for fun, some low-probability events that could have happened — just maybe — in our state’s past had things gone differently.
Alternate timeline: 1860s.
Nebraskans receive news of immense importance: The federal government has decided on the Transcontinental Railroad’s route, and it’s going to start in … Nebraska City.
The years pass. Nebraska City steadily gains population. It famously (infamously?) earns a reputation as a “wide open town.” A fellow named Tom Dennison arrives. Before long, he’s presiding over the Sporting District, with its notorious wild life (not to be confused with wildlife). Edward Rosewater’s newspaper, the Nebraska City Bee, reports on it all.
In the 1930s, a writer from Kansas City arrives in town, gathers material and writes a sizzling bestseller: “Nebraska City Confidential.”
Meanwhile, to the north, a small town called Omaha grouses about its lack of a major rail connection. The pint-size Douglas County community lives in the shadow of its energetic Iowa neighbor, Council Bluffs.
At the Shamrock Bar in Omaha, a patron named Patrick O’Shaughnessy stares sullenly into his beer.
“This town coulda been something,” he rails, “if they’d just a-put that blasted railroad where it belonged in the first place!”
Alternate timeline: 1896.
It’s election time — and William Jennings Bryan, recent ex-editor of the Omaha World-Herald, surprises everyone by winning the presidential contest over William McKinley.
Bryan’s political aides tell him that when delivering his State of the Union Address in the well of the House, he needn’t shout at the top of his lungs and gesticulate wildly as on the campaign stump. Bryan ignores their advice and lets fly with abandon.
The president promotes a national strategy of a formal Democratic/Populist coalition to maximize possible political gains. Woodrow Wilson, a professor at Princeton, writes in Political Science Quarterly that “the president’s focus on coalition-building offers great promise in individual states.” Bryan is pleased with the article, except for the part where Wilson adds that the Democratic Party must be stalwart in defending White supremacy.
Bryan finds himself drawing heavy editorial fire from newspaper tycoon William Randolph Heart, who’s incensed by Bryan’s refusal to go to war with Spain. Hearst directs his chain of newspapers to not let a day go by without referring to Bryan as “that dastardly Nebraskan.” A letter-writing campaign by angry Nebraskans seeking to stop the practice fails.
Alternate timeline: 1994.
State Sen. Ernie Chambers runs for governor (as he actually did in 1994) — and wins. The secret to his surprise win is a campaign event in which Chambers is endorsed by Amos U. Stoltenberger, a western Nebraska rancher who says he contacted Chambers’ office months before out of frustration when his own senator couldn’t help him solve a problem.
“Ernie gets it done!” Stoltenberger proclaims at the event — and the phrase becomes the rallying cry for Chambers’ campaign. In short order, a multitude of farmers and ranchers from rural Nebraska step forward to tell how they, too, had reached out in frustration to Chambers for help and he delivered.
World-Herald news coverage quotes a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist who refers to the “Stoltenberger effect,” with its tsunami-like election ramifications.
At Chambers’ festive inauguration — held in North Omaha — he delivers a long poem that sets out his vision for his governorship. The poem concludes:
Out with idiocy, out with hate,
In with integrity (if it’s not too late),
And when criticism comes roaring in such hot blasts,
I’ll remind my foolish critics of their own bleak pasts,
For I fight, my friends, on Nebraskans’ behalf,
And oh, at the end, how I’ll have the last laugh!
At a meeting of the National Governors Association, Chambers offers his fellow governors a detailed, impromptu legal commentary on federalism. Anthony Lewis of the New York Times calls the performance “a dazzling display of constitutional analysis by Nebraska’s stereotype-shattering governor.”
A highlight of the Chambers gubernatorial era is an innovative initiative the Omaha Police Department adopts after repeated urging by Chambers. Under it, the department begins a policy of “affirmative action traffic stops,” by which every fifth car driven in the city by a White person is pulled over by an Omaha police officer and their car searched under “probable cause.”
At the State Capitol in Lincoln, a huge crowd of White people packs a hearing of the Judiciary Committee to complain about the traffic stops and call for legislation to stop the practice. “We demand social justice!” a west Omaha testifier tells lawmakers, his voice cracking with emotion.
In response, the Legislature overwhelmingly passes a new law, to take effect immediately, banning traffic stops based on the driver’s race.
Asked about the legislation at a press conference, a T-shirt-clad Chambers crosses his arms and chuckles.
“Mission accomplished,” he tells reporters.
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. He’s a longtime student of Nebraska government and has a keen interest in Midwest studies and U.S. regionalism. He’s on Twitter @GeitnerSimmons. Readers can write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.