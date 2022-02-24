Geitner Simmons: Black Americans have made great strides in military service

I dearly wish that N.C. Bruce, a Black soldier in 1898, could somehow meet Staff Sgt. Tamara Silcott and Lt. Col. Eric Baptiste, Nebraskans who are serving in the Air Guard and Army Guard respectively in 2022. Such a meeting between these Black Americans, across more than a century of change, would have given Bruce, who witnessed terrible abuses of Black military service personnel in his day, a measure of hope for our country’s future.

In 1898, at the start of the Spanish-American War, Bruce volunteered for the all-Black Third Regiment in North Carolina. I wrote about him in a series of articles in 1998 on the centennial of the Spanish-American War. I was still working in my native North Carolina, and my series examined the historical significance of the war (a conflict, by the way, which sparked The World-Herald’s first efforts at direct reporting on a global issue).

In 2022, race relations remain a supreme challenge for our country, no question. Racial inequities weigh heavily on America. Still, the achievements of Tamara and Eric in our time are, to a great degree, a fulfillment of the dream that Bruce put forward in a letter in 1898, at the start of the Spanish-American War.

The outbreak of that war set the stage for a major debate within our country’s Black community. On one side, many Black Americans questioned why any Black man should volunteer for service in the war at a time when horrific Jim Crow abuses and discrimination were rampant in the South and race relations were far from perfect outside that region.

Other Black Americans, such as Bruce, took a different view, seeing a chance for societal change. Wartime service, they said, offered a landmark opportunity for racial progress once White society witnessed the dedication to country by Black servicemen willing to put their lives on the line in battle in Cuba and the Philippines.

“The war has begun for Justice to Humanity — justice at home as well as abroad,” Bruce wrote at the start of the war. The conflict, he proposed, would not end “until any and every color of American man will be gladly welcomed into the trenches alongside of the other boys to fight for Christ’s peace and justice on earth.”

Similarly, Black journalist E.E. Cooper, editor of a newspaper in Washington, D.C., wrote that the war with Spain was “certain to bring about an era of good feeling the country over and cement races into a more compact brotherhood through perfect unity of purpose and patriotic affinity.”

Instead, the wartime experience brutally crushed those hopes.

The all-Black 25th Infantry Regiment — “buffalo soldiers” from Missoula, Montana — received one of the earliest indications. In Missoula, White parishioners delayed their Easter Sunday services to give the soldiers a warm farewell as they began heading east for wartime deployment. But once the 25th arrived by rail in Kentucky and Tennessee, they quickly sensed the bitter contempt from White residents.

As for Bruce’s North Carolina’s Third Regiment — one of only a handful of volunteer units to be commanded by Black officers — it suffered abuse and suspicion from Whites throughout its existence. The experiences of the regiment’s soldiers and other Black military volunteers were especially horrendous when they were stationed for a protracted period in Georgia.

When a private with the 25th walked into a drugstore in Hampton, Georgia, and ordered soda water, a White customer shot him dead. In three separate incidents, conductors in Georgia fatally shot Black servicemen who refused to leave their seats on “whites-only” streetcars. None of the shooters were convicted for their actions.

Col. Amos Brandt, commander of an all-Black unit from Iowa, later said in a public address in Des Moines that while stationed in Georgia during the war, “the treatment we received in that state was the most hellish one can imagine.”

Given my past writing on that history, I decided to reach out to the Nebraska National Guard during Black History Month to talk with two Black Nebraskans who are currently serving. I spoke with Staff Sgt. Tamara Silcott, a native of El Paso, Texas, who serves in the Air Guard. Military service, it turns out, runs in the family: Both her parents served in the Army at Fort Bliss, Texas.

“I joined the service because of them,” said Tamara, a Lincoln resident. “I wanted to be like them.”

Tamara is a medic, and once COVID struck, she worked in the Guard’s mobile testing and mobile vaccination clinics for just over a year. Her work began shortly after the virus struck the state in March 2020. She also has had an overseas deployment to Guam.

Capable, attentive care for patients has great value, she said, and service in the Air Guard has provided her such an opportunity, including for high-level training: “As a medic, a lot of doors have been opened for me.”

“Every job has its shortfalls,” she said, “but the military in general has made great strides in being racially inclusive.” A recent change much appreciated by Black service personnel is the military’s greater flexibility in hairstyle regulation.

Tamara’s mother, decades ago, had to keep her hair in check with heavy gel and hairspray to meet the strict Pentagon standards. It was a wearying burden, week after week. Now, Tamara said, “I can wear my natural hair” — an important sign of the military’s respect for service personnel.

I also talked with Lt. Col. Eric Baptiste, who has 32 years of military service, first in active-duty status in the Army and, this century, in the Army Guard. Eric, a native of St. Croix in the Virgin Islands, didn’t experience white racism until his family moved to Louisiana when he was a child.

In the military, he specialized in tank mechanics and, later, wheel mechanics. His Nebraska Guard service provided him the opportunity for officer training and getting a business degree, and he now commands the 126th Chemical Battalion, overseeing nine shops with about 170 mechanics and staff personnel.

“Since I’ve been in the military, I have not felt or experienced any type of racism,” said Eric, who lives in Omaha. But, he added, “My head isn’t in the sand — I know it’s out there.” His rank as a commanding officer may have shielded him from experiencing race-focused abuse, he said.

My mind wonders what N.C. Bruce, the Black soldier whose hopes were shattered in the Jim Crow era, would think if he could see that our current secretary of defense is a Black man, Gen. Lloyd Austin. And I wonder what Bruce would say if he could hear the statement of gratitude by Eric, the Nebraska Army Guard officer, for the opportunities military service has provided him.

“The military,” Eric said, “has given me everything I have.”

Geitner Simmons, a longtime student of Nebraska government, is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. Views do not represent UNL. Twitter: @GeitnerSimmons. Write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.