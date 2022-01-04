Geitner Simmons: Discipline, trust, leadership essential in a potential landmark legislative session

Meanwhile, the Revenue Committee will issue one or more major tax-cut proposals, and tax policy is an area where the Legislature often finds it especially difficult to reach agreement. At the Education Committee, Sen. Lynne Walz, the chairwoman, will see if she can find a successful path forward for her ambitious plan to transform the state’s financial aid approach for public schools. That plan at present involves guaranteed state support for all districts and $700 million in additional state aid in hopes of reducing pressure on property taxes. Boosting state aid (currently at $1 billion) by such a hefty amount will be a steep challenge, and unless school districts provide serious commitments for spending constraint, the bill will fall to a filibuster.

Speaker Mike Hilgers and other senators have high hopes for the so-called STAR WARS initiative, which Hilgers says can strengthen Nebraska tourism and economic development by bolstering the state’s water-related recreational sites. The prison issue will loom over the session, with new debates likely on revamping sentencing policy and strengthening programming for those incarcerated — on top of the ongoing debate over whether to appropriate $230 million for a new prison.