Geitner Simmons: Discipline, trust, leadership essential in a potential landmark legislative session

Members of the Nebraska Legislature assemble on Wednesday. If they’re to make this session a success, they must heed three guideposts:
Use the session’s limited time wisely.
Build trust with colleagues — don’t let the session bog down in rancor and stalemate.
Exercise leadership to guide the session to a sound conclusion.
Use the time constructively. This session consists of only 60 working days — a “short session,” in State Capitol parlance, in contrast to the 90-day sessions in odd-numbered years. That’s not much time for lawmakers to properly debate and decide complex, high-priority issues at the top of the session’s agenda.
Above all, the Legislature must decide how to allocate an extraordinary $1 billion in federal COVID relief — and that’s on top of adjustments in the state’s regular two-year budget. Wise distribution of that federal money, carefully targeted for one-time strategic needs, can have great long-term benefit for Nebraska. Senators will have to decide among the enormous range of demands by Nebraska interests, and the Appropriations Committee faces a difficult challenge upfront in finding time for the many hearings needed for public comment. Lawmakers also will need to decide how to reconcile their budget preferences with those put forward by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Meanwhile, the Revenue Committee will issue one or more major tax-cut proposals, and tax policy is an area where the Legislature often finds it especially difficult to reach agreement. At the Education Committee, Sen. Lynne Walz, the chairwoman, will see if she can find a successful path forward for her ambitious plan to transform the state’s financial aid approach for public schools. That plan at present involves guaranteed state support for all districts and $700 million in additional state aid in hopes of reducing pressure on property taxes. Boosting state aid (currently at $1 billion) by such a hefty amount will be a steep challenge, and unless school districts provide serious commitments for spending constraint, the bill will fall to a filibuster.
Speaker Mike Hilgers and other senators have high hopes for the so-called STAR WARS initiative, which Hilgers says can strengthen Nebraska tourism and economic development by bolstering the state’s water-related recreational sites. The prison issue will loom over the session, with new debates likely on revamping sentencing policy and strengthening programming for those incarcerated — on top of the ongoing debate over whether to appropriate $230 million for a new prison.
Build trust. All these issues are enormously important for Nebraska’s future, and addressing them will take careful deliberation and debate, with little time to spare. There’s a serious danger, however, that the session will be sidetracked by ill will over culture-war issues and election-year partisan tensions.
These frictions have been building for months. A long string of divisive issues has roiled Nebraska political discussions, sometimes pulling state senators into the debate: COVID-related health standards. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ attacks on the Biden administration’s 30x30 land conservation program. Critical race theory. The Biden vaccine mandates (which triggered a huge volume of angry emails to state senators). And the special session on redistricting last fall, which soured relations among some senators.
As World-Herald reporting has noted, legislation is expected this session on hot-button issues such as abortion, critical race theory and vaccine mandates. A proposal to endorse a national constitutional convention is likely. And election-year considerations will fuel heightened partisanship by some senators and the Governor’s Office.
It’s no surprise that proposals on such hot-button issues would arise and be sharply debated this session. But the Legislature’s floor debates in recent years have gotten notably nasty and — at times — personal, raising the discord and dysfunction to an extreme level, in the fashion of Congress. Such bitterness and division could short-circuit the Legislature’s ability to reach agreement this year on top-tier issues.
Once the debates on abortion and other culture-war issues have concluded, lawmakers must move past their anger, win or lose.
Leadership. Managing the Nebraska Legislature, it’s often been said, is like trying to herd 49 cats. True enough. It’s the price of having a legislature that rightly empowers senators to think for themselves rather than being dictated to by party enforcers. But at times on tough issues, the Legislature has been in peril of drifting amid uncertainty and irresolution. Hilgers, as speaker, must assert himself to keep matters on course. Committee chairs have a particular obligation to promote consensus-building.
Hilgers has said this session has great potential to be “transformative,” and it does. But that progress will come to pass only if lawmakers use their time wisely, keep their differences from getting out of hand, and exert leadership to keep this session on track.
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. He’s a longtime student of Nebraska government and has a keen interest in Midwest studies and U.S. regionalism. He’s on Twitter @GeitnerSimmons. Readers can write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.
