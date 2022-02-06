Geitner Simmons: How can we unite rural and urban Nebraska with a sense of connection?

I recently spoke with a variety of Nebraska state senators, past and present, about how our Legislature can best address the tensions that sometimes arise between rural and urban interests. Current lawmakers pointed to habits that promote trust. Old-timers helped me understand relevant history.
One of the present-day leaders I consulted was Sen. Tom Briese, an Albion farmer who is among the most stalwart of rural champions at the State Capitol.
Briese’s response, true to his gentlemanly character, illustrates a key principle for healthy Nebraska government: “As I consider what we (rural senators) can get across the finish line, I realize that others with perhaps some competing interests also have to have some successes. Ideally, everybody has to win if we’re going to get things done.”
Senators have a duty to pursue level-headed negotiation, Briese observed: “Success in the Legislature is often a result of considerable compromise and accommodation by necessity. In the policy-making arena, a ‘my way or the highway’ mentality rarely leads to success.”
It’s not always possible to erase all differences in perspective and interest, but a constructive atmosphere can at least open up possibilities for common ground where possible. I called Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha for his observations. Cavanaugh is an urban progressive who serves on committees (Agriculture; Natural Resources; General Affairs) with ample representation from rural lawmakers.
“I asked for Agriculture for the exact reason of getting a better understanding of my rural friends,” he told me. Last summer, he visited Nebraska grazing land, along with rural colleagues including Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton and Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, to examine Nebraska’s problem with invasive red cedar. As legislation was crafted on the issue this year, Cavanaugh was well plugged into the policy conversation with rural senators and groups including the Nebraska Cattlemen, the Natural Conservancy and Pheasants Forever.
Cavanaugh and rural conservatives in the Legislature still disagree vigorously during floor debate on various issues, but their disagreements focus on policy, not on the kind of political mud wrestling regularly on display in Congress or on cable TV.
Cavanaugh emphasized the need for building relationships and promoting mutual trust: “It’s fundamentally important to try to understand other people’s perspectives and find the parts where you can agree, and it builds around that.”
When I raised this topic with Brad Ashford, a former 2nd District congressman who served a total of 16 years in the Legislature, he pointed with admiration to multiple colleagues in his time who successfully worked across the rural-urban divide. Among the examples (the list here is a mix of urban and rural lawmakers): Sens. George Coordsen, Jerome Warner, Doug Kristensen, Scott Moore, Tim Hall and Bernice Labedz.
An all-important political fact aided the efforts of such senators, Ashford said: “There was a sense of Nebraska being one state.” He credited governors such as Bob Kerrey, a Democrat, and Kay Orr, a Republican, for promoting that sense of connectedness.
Ashford also pointed to the remarkable trajectory of Ed Zorinsky, who went from being mayor of Omaha to become one of the U.S. Senate’s most outspoken champions of rural causes. Zorinsky, a Republican-turned-Democrat who likely never saw a tractor up close until his 1976 Senate run, went to Washington and eventually became ranking Democrat on the Agriculture Committee, where he tirelessly advocated for the nation’s farming and ranching interests.
At Zorinsky’s death in 1987, Senate Minority Leader Bob Dole stated: “Rural America never had a better friend.”
My conversation with former Speaker Doug Kristensen — since 2002 the chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney — was rich in an examination of Nebraska history. Rural lawmakers dominated the unicameral Legislature for generations, but things began to change in the early 1960s, Kristensen said. The U.S. Supreme Court’s one-person-one-vote ruling in that era meant that political representation must be properly reflect population, and the eastward migration pattern in Nebraska began to spur ever-stronger demands on the Legislature to address urban needs.
Issues such as state aid to schools, gun policy and — above all — redistricting fueled strong clashes between rural and urban interests in the late 20th century, it’s true, Kristensen said. But his 14 years at the State Capitol also were replete with examples of rural-urban cooperation — steered to success by capable, fair-minded lawmakers such as Warner of Waverly.
An earlier figure of particular note, Kristensen said, was Sen. Maurice Kremer of Aurora, who served from 1963 to 1983. Kremer’s skilled, unifying leadership resulted in multiple examples of landmark water-policy legislation.
Kristensen pointed to the series of Nebraska governors in the late 20th century — Kerrey, Orr, Ben Nelson, Mike Johanns — who demonstrated the ability to appeal to both rural and urban interests.
On so many issues, he cautioned, the state’s overall interest on rural-urban matters is clear: “You have to work together. Otherwise, one side is going to win and the other is going to lose, and we’re too small a state to have that happen.”
Ashford concurred and pointed to a particular need: “The state is in trouble because it can’t reunify, and that is a big problem.” We need to “reignite the idea that we’re one Nebraska.”
Indeed. But who in our state’s political life is leading that cause? I’m seeing plenty of dividers. But where are the uniters?
Geitner Simmons, a longtime student of Nebraska government, is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. Views do not represent UNL. Twitter: @GeitnerSimmons. Write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.