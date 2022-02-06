Geitner Simmons: How can we unite rural and urban Nebraska with a sense of connection?

Issues such as state aid to schools, gun policy and — above all — redistricting fueled strong clashes between rural and urban interests in the late 20th century, it’s true, Kristensen said. But his 14 years at the State Capitol also were replete with examples of rural-urban cooperation — steered to success by capable, fair-minded lawmakers such as Warner of Waverly.

An earlier figure of particular note, Kristensen said, was Sen. Maurice Kremer of Aurora, who served from 1963 to 1983. Kremer’s skilled, unifying leadership resulted in multiple examples of landmark water-policy legislation.

Kristensen pointed to the series of Nebraska governors in the late 20th century — Kerrey, Orr, Ben Nelson, Mike Johanns — who demonstrated the ability to appeal to both rural and urban interests.

On so many issues, he cautioned, the state’s overall interest on rural-urban matters is clear: “You have to work together. Otherwise, one side is going to win and the other is going to lose, and we’re too small a state to have that happen.”

Ashford concurred and pointed to a particular need: “The state is in trouble because it can’t reunify, and that is a big problem.” We need to “reignite the idea that we’re one Nebraska.”

Indeed. But who in our state’s political life is leading that cause? I’m seeing plenty of dividers. But where are the uniters?

Geitner Simmons, a longtime student of Nebraska government, is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. Views do not represent UNL. Twitter: @GeitnerSimmons. Write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.