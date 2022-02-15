Geitner Simmons: Hungarian leader honored in Iowa knew Russian oppression

The whole world is watching as Russian arms put a free people’s fate under siege. Here in the Midlands, it’s an appropriate moment to appreciate how, believe it or not, a statue in Algona, Iowa, has special relevance to the Ukraine crisis.
The statue, dedicated in 2001, provides an enduring message — on the importance of democratic rule, respect for national independence and the rule of law.
Algona City is the county seat of Kossuth County, and the life-size bronze statue standing in front of the courthouse is that of Lajos (Louis) Kossuth (1802-1894), honored, in his time as now, as the father of Hungarian independence.
But what is a statue of a 19th-century Hungarian doing in the middle of Iowa prairie country? And why is the county named after Kossuth?
The answer lies in the year 1848. That year triggered political earthquakes across Europe as working-class and middle-class residents sought to free themselves from the grip of kings and emperors and achieve long-overdue political reform. Hungarians, swept up in the spirit of the times, asserted their national independence against a Vienna-based Austrian emperor — and thrilled as they succeeded in breaking free of his control. Kossuth, who stood out for his inspiring rhetoric championing a Hungarian national spirit, headed the newly formed government.
But Hungarian independence was woefully short-lived. Brutal military action saw to that — thanks to an outside military intervention carried out by troops from Russia.
The Russians’ quick victory returned political control to the emperor in Vienna. The Russian czar, Nicholas I, used the force of arms to make his message clear: The spread of democratic reform would not be tolerated.
Sometimes historical patterns show themselves, and that’s the case here: In 1956, Hungarians launched a new revolution for independence — only to see it choked off by Soviet military intervention.
In 1989, with the fall of the Iron Curtain, Hungary at last stepped into such freedom, fulfilling Kossuth’s dream.
That’s the background. Now here is why there is a Kossuth County, Iowa, and why it’s home to a statue of the Hungarian leader.
After the Russian military toppled his government in 1849, Kossuth fled and soon was hailed, here and abroad, as a statesman and international champion of vital principles. The inspiration from his example reached Iowa, where the state Legislature in 1851 was creating a new county in the north-central part of the state. Lawmakers decided to name it after Kossuth.
The Hungarian made his way to the United States in early 1852 and toured much of the country, receiving widespread praise for his eloquent defense of democracy against autocracy, and national sovereignty against foreign meddling.
Members from both houses of Congress honored Kossuth by hosting him at a banquet in Washington, D.C. In his remarks, Kossuth lamented that European autocrats had defeated the 1848 revolutions, one after another.
Kossuth said he had great confidence “that the nations of Europe have a future. I am aware that this future is contradicted by bayonets of absolutism.”
Hungary, he told the lawmakers, “has a claim to protection because it has a claim to justice.”
All are statements directly relevant now in the face of Vladimir Putin’s abuse of Ukraine.
In the wake of the Ukraine crisis, I contacted a friend, Creighton law professor Michael J. Kelly, internationally recognized for his expertise in global legal issues. I told him about how this column would focus on Kossuth’s stalwart defense of national sovereignty — a concept, Mike said, “that is absolutely foundational to the system of international relations we currently have.”
Respect for territorial integrity became anchored in international relations in the wake of Europe’s cataclysmic Thirty Years War (1618-48), Mike explained: “Key to the system of states operating smoothly are some fundamental assumptions: equality of states, territorial inviolability, non-interference in the internal affairs of another states and the exclusion of external powers. Russia’s menacing of Ukraine over the past decade violates all of these principles.”
Russia, he continued, “doesn’t consider Kyiv equal to it, has grabbed Crimea and the eastern provinces, interferes daily with Ukraine’s internal affairs via cyberattacks and misinformation, and seeks to exercise its external power inside Ukraine by politically and economically backing pro-Russian parties and candidates.”
The larger issue, Mike said, is a global one, with rising tensions pitting authoritarianism against democracy. The number of genuine democracies has been on the decline. Russia’s shameless threatening of Ukraine will embolden China, with its fixation on Taiwan: “If you don’t think there is coordination on this effort, just read their joint communique from the Olympics in Beijing.” Meanwhile, radicalism in recent years has undermined respect for democratic values in our own county, and “the EU democracies don’t have enough cohesion nor military weight to respond.”
All of which circles back to a statement by Kossuth during his dinner with members of Congress. Rule by the people, he said, stirs immense concern among the world’s despots: “To stop its moral influence abroad, and to check its spreading development at home, is what they wish.”
Which is exactly what we’re seeing now with Russia’s threat to a free Ukraine.
Geitner Simmons, a longtime student of Nebraska government, is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. Views do not represent UNL. Twitter: @GeitnerSimmons. Write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.