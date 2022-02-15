Geitner Simmons: Hungarian leader honored in Iowa knew Russian oppression

But Hungarian independence was woefully short-lived. Brutal military action saw to that — thanks to an outside military intervention carried out by troops from Russia.

The Russians’ quick victory returned political control to the emperor in Vienna. The Russian czar, Nicholas I, used the force of arms to make his message clear: The spread of democratic reform would not be tolerated.

Sometimes historical patterns show themselves, and that’s the case here: In 1956, Hungarians launched a new revolution for independence — only to see it choked off by Soviet military intervention.

In 1989, with the fall of the Iron Curtain, Hungary at last stepped into such freedom, fulfilling Kossuth’s dream.

That’s the background. Now here is why there is a Kossuth County, Iowa, and why it’s home to a statue of the Hungarian leader.

After the Russian military toppled his government in 1849, Kossuth fled and soon was hailed, here and abroad, as a statesman and international champion of vital principles. The inspiration from his example reached Iowa, where the state Legislature in 1851 was creating a new county in the north-central part of the state. Lawmakers decided to name it after Kossuth.