Geitner Simmons: Is your narrative so rigid that it becomes unassailable dogma?

We all live according to a narrative. The mental framework, that is, we each use to sort through the hubbub of news, discussion and daily life.

Maybe the narrative is about politics. But it doesn’t have to be. It can be about a relative, a friend, one’s employer or a public institution.

The narrative is our default, our automatic go-to in responding mentally — or in some cases, emotionally — to the world. It’s the prism through which we make judgments and offer opinions.

Under the narrative, we may frame politics: Our Team wages righteous causes against Their Team! Or the narrative may say that a certain relative will always act a certain way. Or that a certain company or government entity will always respond in an expected manner.

But … how much confidence can we really have in our narrative?

I once knew a middle-aged fellow who was insufferably vain and selfish, a walking, talking embodiment of behavior I couldn’t stand. Yet, contrary to my expectation, in a certain situation he showed admirable generosity. His actions made a positive difference in a person’s life. And I learned something about the hazards of relying too rigidly on a narrative.