Geitner Simmons: Is your narrative so rigid that it becomes unassailable dogma?

We all live according to a narrative. The mental framework, that is, we each use to sort through the hubbub of news, discussion and daily life.
Maybe the narrative is about politics. But it doesn’t have to be. It can be about a relative, a friend, one’s employer or a public institution.
The narrative is our default, our automatic go-to in responding mentally — or in some cases, emotionally — to the world. It’s the prism through which we make judgments and offer opinions.
Under the narrative, we may frame politics: Our Team wages righteous causes against Their Team! Or the narrative may say that a certain relative will always act a certain way. Or that a certain company or government entity will always respond in an expected manner.
But … how much confidence can we really have in our narrative?
I once knew a middle-aged fellow who was insufferably vain and selfish, a walking, talking embodiment of behavior I couldn’t stand. Yet, contrary to my expectation, in a certain situation he showed admirable generosity. His actions made a positive difference in a person’s life. And I learned something about the hazards of relying too rigidly on a narrative.
Sure, it’s fine to have a narrative, but our society would benefit if people made their default positions more balanced, less dogmatic and more open to nuance and real-world contradiction.
Consider this example. I follow an economic narrative I believe in strongly: It’s crucial to appreciate the benefits of market forces in a capitalist economy. A freely operating economy promotes efficiency. It facilitates innovation. But do I take that narrative to its extreme — should our society embrace an Ayn Rand-style dictum that encourages people to shrug off any social responsibility and unapologetically neglect those who are struggling?
No. A society should promote an efficient economy as it simultaneously works, through public and private action, to ensure that all its people have stability and are shown respect.
It’s important to step back and question how rigid and unbending we should make the narratives that guide our thinking. Fortunately, individuals have a key tool for doing that: self-questioning.
Many people eagerly insist that other people ask themselves hard questions about their views and themselves, the point being that people — other people — should stop and rethink their narrative. But isn’t that an obligation for everyone, and not merely those with whom you disagree politically? Isn’t it important for all of us, no matter how enlightened we might regard ourselves, to look inward and subject our assumptions and defaults to the same tests we see as imperative for others?
It is. And that duty should be taken seriously. Self-examination needs to go beyond self-confirmation and self-congratulation.
A friend of mine, South Dakota regionalist scholar Jon Lauck, recently pointed out the dangers of a mistaken narrative. Jon, one of the leading figures in re-energizing Midwest regionalist studies this century, noted how a widely accepted narrative in literary/academic circles has distorted how the rest of the country looks at the American Midwest.
Jon devoted extensive analysis to this issue in his 2017 book “From Warm Center to Ragged Edge: The Erosion of Midwestern Literary and Historical Regionalism, 1920–1965,” published by the University of Iowa Press. He recently quoted from the book in a series of Twitter items responding to a New York Times article about Sinclair Lewis.
The long-accepted narrative holds that noted Midwestern writers of the early 20th century — figures including Lewis, Sherwood Anderson, Edgar Lee Masters and F. Scott Fitzgerald — consciously turned their backs on their home region in a concerted “revolt from the village.” In a series of early works, it’s argued, those native sons expressed contempt for the Midwest as a center of provincialism, hypocrisy, shallow values and general backwardness. Literary critics and editors of the 1920s through the 1940s encouraged such disdain for the Midwest and, Jon argues, they erred by failing to note contradictory facts — including public statements from some of the authors themselves — that would have made for a more balanced narrative about the region.
The point isn’t that works by those authors made no criticisms of the Midwest — it’s that a fact-based narrative, acknowledging additional, inconvenient literary truths, would provide a more nuanced and accurate understanding.
Lewis, for example, supported Midwest regionalists such as Iowa novelist Ruth Suckow and praised the “good sense” of writers who returned to the region. Lewis, in fact, is buried in his hometown of Sauk Centre, Minnesota — where Sinclair Lewis Days are now held each year.
Jon cites interviews with Lewis, Anderson and Masters in the 1930s and ’40s in which they expressed their opposition to the “revolt from the village” thesis. “I didn’t revolt against my village,” Masters said. “There never was anything to this revolt from the village business.” Anderson echoed that view: “There’s no such thing as ‘revolting’ or ‘rebelling’ or whatever it is they want to call it.” Editors and critics of the era knew of those statements but rejected them as not supportive of the narrative they were determined to promote.
We all have our narratives, our go-to assumptions and biases. It’s OK to have such guideposts. Just make sure to keep them in proper balance. It’s amazing how life can surprise us with complications and inconvenient truths.
Geitner Simmons Columns
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. He’s a longtime student of Nebraska government and has a keen interest in Midwest studies and U.S. regionalism. He’s on Twitter @GeitnerSimmons. Readers can write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.
