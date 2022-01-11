Geitner Simmons: We must see each other as Nebraskans first, not Ds and Rs

It would be a huge mistake for Nebraska to adopt a Social Darwinist mindset and ignore the needs and interests of disadvantaged individuals and modest-income households. At the same time, if Nebraska is going to be economically successful over the long term, it also must be energetic and focused in encouraging the creation of many more well-paying jobs. It shouldn’t be difficult to understand both of those fundamental concepts.

An additional principle is crucial for our state’s future: If Nebraska is to achieve economic success in coming decades, it’s going to take the efforts of all of us. We need a spirit of unity.

Nebraska, at just a smidgen short of 2 million residents, is home to only a relative handful of people, given the magnitude of our statewide challenges. We need each other.

A positive step forward is to think of each other as Nebraskans first — not as Republicans or Democrats, right or left, rural or urban. Such a mindset promotes dialogue, trust and collaboration — elements vital for a state’s economic success.