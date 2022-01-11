Geitner Simmons: We must see each other as Nebraskans first, not Ds and Rs

For months, Nebraska's economic engine has been roaring. A dramatic indicator is the surge in state government revenues, even on top of the $1 billion in federal COVID aid.
But Nebraskans must be wary of the uncertainties hanging over our economy.
Economic cycles are unavoidable — this century so far has brought shocks regularly to our state’s economic system, in 2001, 2009-10 and 2020. And on one front after another, huge question marks arise for Nebraska. Here’s just a small sampling:
Will we be able to attract more residents, given the gaping labor shortage that holds back businesses’ growth prospects? Can Nebraska keep low-income families and individuals from falling further behind in terms of their quality of life? Can our state achieve more balanced growth, so that rural areas outside the Omaha/Lincoln metro areas share in the economic gains?
This isn’t a call for pessimism. It’s a call for realism. Let’s avoid overconfidence and understand the magnitude of the challenges and uncertainties. Then let’s draw on our strengths, build consensus, and take strategic action at the local and state levels to address our needs.
The vision displayed by many Nebraska communities offers hope. I wrote about those efforts for nearly two decades during my time on the World-Herald opinion staff. A major project by the paper’s editorial page last year highlighted current examples in eight Nebraska communities. The range of local steps forward were notable, including a transformative riverfront project in downtown Norfolk; landmark progress in Valentine on universal broadband and Main Street revitalization; a new community center and a new fire/EMT building in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska; and progress in meeting housing needs in North Platte.
These communities aren’t magically solving every problem, of course, but they are nurturing the kind of positive spirit and strategizing vital to local progress. Nebraska needs far more of that collaborative, can-do spirit.
Political leaders in state government can help through their policy decisions and messaging. This legislative session, lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts — flush with a surge in federal money — have key opportunities to promote long-term progress by making strategic one-time investments in needs including infrastructure and broadband.
Some Nebraska conservatives are undermining the state’s growth prospects in one respect. Our state is woefully short of needed labor, and Nebraska must send a strong message of welcome to people of all backgrounds. Nebraska young people repeatedly and urgently underscore that need. So do so many of the state’s business leaders. Yet much rhetoric voiced in Nebraska on the political right is distinctively unwelcoming.
At the same time, some Nebraskans on the left need to reconsider their class warfare messaging. Our state would benefit from generating far more high-paying jobs — in value-added agriculture, advanced manufacturing, health care and tech fields, among others. It's unhelpful to depict Nebraskans who in high-income categories as greedy or suspect.
It would be a huge mistake for Nebraska to adopt a Social Darwinist mindset and ignore the needs and interests of disadvantaged individuals and modest-income households. At the same time, if Nebraska is going to be economically successful over the long term, it also must be energetic and focused in encouraging the creation of many more well-paying jobs. It shouldn’t be difficult to understand both of those fundamental concepts.
An additional principle is crucial for our state’s future: If Nebraska is to achieve economic success in coming decades, it’s going to take the efforts of all of us. We need a spirit of unity.
Nebraska, at just a smidgen short of 2 million residents, is home to only a relative handful of people, given the magnitude of our statewide challenges. We need each other.
A positive step forward is to think of each other as Nebraskans first — not as Republicans or Democrats, right or left, rural or urban. Such a mindset promotes dialogue, trust and collaboration — elements vital for a state’s economic success.
Yet in the current political climate, too many Nebraskans eagerly embrace bitterness and suspicion of others based on politics, cultural beliefs or urban/rural affiliation. Yes, Nebraskans have major differences in perspectives and values, and it’s appropriate to debate policy issues honestly and with commitment. But if we insist on constantly holding onto resentment and anger, we can’t come together to address our economic needs.
Ongoing political rancor and mistrust are dangerously corrosive — corrosive to our state government, to local communities, to our ability to manage our future. Corrosive, indeed, to our spirit as citizens.
Nebraskans of all political persuasions can benefit by sharing a common realization and a common priority: We are one people, despite differences, and the best strategy for economic progress is for us to work together.
Kansans aren’t going to come to our aid. Neither are Coloradans or Missourians. Solving our economic challenges as Nebraskans will depend on us.
All of us.
The more that Nebraskans of all backgrounds come to recognize that crucial fact, the more secure our state’s future can be.
Geitner Simmons, a longtime student of Nebraska government, is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. Views do not represent UNL. Twitter: @GeitnerSimmons. Write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.
Geitner Simmons Columns
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. He’s a longtime student of Nebraska government and has a keen interest in Midwest studies and U.S. regionalism. He’s on Twitter @GeitnerSimmons. Readers can write him at gcolumn100@gmail.com.
Bone Chalk. By Jim Reese. Stephen F. Austin University Press, 2019. 160 pp. $22.
This column is a farewell but also a new beginning for me here in Nebraska.
Birds of many feathers roost at the Capitol — but let's try not to elect turkeys.