Geitner Simmons: Who flocks together in the Nebraska Legislature?

Outside observers often look at the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature and imagine that everything is decided simply by comparing the number of Republicans (32 currently) to Democrats (17). But that can often be misleading, and not only because it takes 33 votes to break a filibuster.
Sure, partisan politics carries weight with a considerable number on each side of the partisan divide at the Legislature. But the fact remains that the Republicans don’t form a single bloc at the State Capitol, and neither do the Democrats.
Some Republican state senators go their own way (though far fewer than in decades past, it’s true), and so do some Democrats.
To put it in political avian terms: At our Legislature, the red birds don’t all flock together, and neither do the blue birds.
In fact, our Legislature currently consists of a broad range of informal ideological subgroups. Let’s take a look at those various factions, using a political ornithology I happen to have created just for this occasion. (An avian taxonomy — “avis” being Latin for “bird” — is fitting, isn’t it, given all the squawking and screeching regularly emanating from our Legislature?)
Going from the ideological left to right, we currently see at the State Capitol the following groups (and if there are any classicists reading this column, please forgive my faux-Latin):
Avis progressivus. This group’s catch phrase: “Nebraska, you really need to wake up.” Young Democratic lawmakers are in the forefront of this group. They have pushed a range of social and cultural causes into the forefront of debate. Sometimes their rhetoric takes flight as they extend their talons for combat: Sen. Megan Hunt provides a dramatic example. I find of great interest Sen. John Cavanaugh’s floor statements, with their “let us reason together, Nebraskans” tone — a soothing, engagingly intelligent rhetorical cooing.
It’s also of interest in recent years to see an independent-minded red bird — Sen. John McCollister — regularly join the covey of blue-bird progressives.
The progressives’ big hurdle: They often the lack the votes for their agenda, an effort not helped by a resort to what many colleagues see as moralistic peacock strutting (in a mirror image of a common problem afflicting the Legislature’s self-righteous hard right).
Avis democraticus centralis: “Let’s build support.” As hard as it is for political believers on the left and right to accept it, an ideological spectrum has existed as long as there’s been politics. These center-left Democrats illustrate the point. They prefer to roost closer to the political center.
A current example is Sen. Wendy DeBoer, notable for thoughtful floor statements that move legislative debate past mere squawking and screeching and toward common ground.
Avis republicanus centralis: “No, I will make up my own mind, thank you very much.” These Republican center-right lawmakers regularly ruffle the feathers of their right-wing GOP colleagues. Hardline conservatives regard these moderates as outright cuckoos and would love to see them go the way of the dodo bird. But given the sobriety and stability they’ve brought to policy-making, these centrists often take on the role of wise old owls. Examples include Sens. Mark Kolterman and Matt Williams.
Avis rusticus: “Don’t forget about us.” These stalwarts of Nebraska rural interests bring exceptional devotion to their efforts, pecking away furiously at issues such as property tax relief, redistricting or economic incentives. At one extreme, in terms of tone, is Sen. Tom Briese, a rural champion who combines a gentlemanly demeanor with an eagle-eye approach to policy detail. At the other is Sen. Mike Groene, who wades into battle with a bantam rooster’s fierceness and boundless fury at what he sees as decades-long ill treatment of rural Nebraska.
Avis gladiator: “Take the fight to them.” These conservative Republican battlers monitor hot-button issues like a hawk and move quickly and decisively into the fray (with Gov. Pete Ricketts in the role of master falconer.) Hard to list all these warbirds, but examples include Sens. Robert Clements, Julie Slama and Steve Halloran.
Avis destructivus maximus: “Let’s tear this place down and build back it right.” Right-wing Republican critics take a gander at other GOP-dominated states and crow that Nebraska would be far better off with a Legislature under strict Republican control. Sen. Steve Erdman, for one, has long made clear his disdain for the Legislature’s genteel nonpartisan culture, saying that a fierce battle of ideas — red birds locked in deadly combat with blue birds — is the honest, brutal politics Nebraska needs.
Avis mysterium: “I am my own self.” Some legislative creatures truly go their own way and defy conventional classification. Examples in the current Legislature include Sen. Mike McDonnell (labor leader who often can work with remarkable ease with the Legislature’s conservatives) and Eliot Bostar (Democratic liberal of striking idiosyncrasy).
Our Nebraska Legislature is a most interesting political aviary. It’s one highly varied flock of creatures. Elections for about half of the seats are less than a year away. Let’s do our best not to elect turkeys.
Geitner Simmons is a writer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a former World-Herald editorial page editor. He’s a longtime student of Nebraska government and has a keen interest in Midwest studies and U.S. regionalism. He’s on Twitter @GeitnerSimmons.