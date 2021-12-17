Geitner Simmons: Who flocks together in the Nebraska Legislature?

Outside observers often look at the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature and imagine that everything is decided simply by comparing the number of Republicans (32 currently) to Democrats (17). But that can often be misleading, and not only because it takes 33 votes to break a filibuster.

Sure, partisan politics carries weight with a considerable number on each side of the partisan divide at the Legislature. But the fact remains that the Republicans don’t form a single bloc at the State Capitol, and neither do the Democrats.

Some Republican state senators go their own way (though far fewer than in decades past, it’s true), and so do some Democrats.

To put it in political avian terms: At our Legislature, the red birds don’t all flock together, and neither do the blue birds.

In fact, our Legislature currently consists of a broad range of informal ideological subgroups. Let’s take a look at those various factions, using a political ornithology I happen to have created just for this occasion. (An avian taxonomy — “avis” being Latin for “bird” — is fitting, isn’t it, given all the squawking and screeching regularly emanating from our Legislature?)