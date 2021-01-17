Geoffrey R. Stone: First Amendment doesn't apply to private companies. Should that change?

Having said this, I should note that in at least one case, decided some 75 years ago, the Supreme Court held in Marsh v. Alabama that a privately owned company town could not constitutionally prohibit Jehovah’s Witnesses from distributing literature on the town’s sidewalks.

That decision, however, stands alone, and it has never been followed. If it had remained good law, it would be interesting to see how that principle would apply to Twitter and Facebook. But the decision in Marsh was a one-time anomaly. It is not the law, and for all practical purposes it has not been the law for three-quarters of a century.

But that leaves our nation with a puzzle. If, let us suppose, the United States government could not constitutionally pass a law banning Trump from using Twitter or Facebook, why should Twitter and Facebook be allowed to do so? Even if they are private enterprises and not the government, they have enormous power and influence over public discourse in our nation. Should they have unlimited authority to decide for themselves who can and cannot share their views with other Americans on these extraordinarily powerful means of communication? Can they — should they — be trusted to have such authority to determine the bounds of public discourse in our democracy?