George Mills: As stories go, four bowl games as a Husker isn't a bad tale

Incredibly, the first bowl game I attended was the Orange Bowl. Nebraska won the previous two en route to being crowned National Champions. With an 8-2 record, we were attempting to be the first team to win three Orange Bowl games in a row. Added motivation came from the fact that it was Coach Bob Devaney’s last game, and we wanted to send him out a winner. For his part, he made sure we’d all have a good time by scheduling 10 fun-filled days on the beaches of Miami. Our opponent was Notre Dame, which had its own legendary coach: Ara Parseghian.

The game was a blowout. We pounded them 40-6. Johnny Rodgers (JR as we called him), our Heisman Trophy winner, accounted for four touchdowns — two by runs, one by a 50-yard reception and, unbelievably, he threw a 5O-yard touchdown pass.

My second bowl game was the Cotton Bowl. Under our new head coach Tom Osborne, we finished the season with an 8-2-1 record. Our opponent was Texas, which was led by hall of fame coach Darrell Royal. They won the Southwest Conference for the sixth straight year. They had an 8-2 record and ran the wishbone, which was always difficult to prepare for. Nonetheless, we hammered them 19-3. The turning point was when defensive end Steve Manstedt (Yahoo Wahoo, as I called him), caught a popped-up fumble and ran 65 yards to the Texas 6.